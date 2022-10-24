Read full article on original website
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
KTEN.com
Freight train derails in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Several cars of a freight train derailed in downtown Denison on Wednesday morning. The cars went off the BNSF rails just south of Main Street. Work was underway to get the train back on track. No intersections were blocked and no one was hurt.
KXII.com
Denison’s home improvement programs in need of contractors
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Some low to moderate income residents in Denison could qualify for home repairs. But first, the city needs contractors to do the work. The City of Denison is looking for contractors for both the Community Development Block Grant (also known as CDBG) and the Minimum Property Standards Assistance Program.
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
countylinemagazine.com
McKinney Welcomes Everyone Home for the Holidays
Main Street McKinney’s three-day festival begins November 26 and continues through the weekend Saturday and Sunday, November 27-28. The free festival offers family activities, food, and entertainment. Kids can visit Santa and have their pictures taken while adults can enjoy shopping at the Yuletide Market. The 14-block, 165 year...
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma power outages force schools, businesses to close
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Monday night's storm resulted in power outages across southeastern Oklahoma. Atoka Public Schools administrators said they had to suspend classes on Tuesday due a lack of electricity. In Durant, close to 2,000 customers were without power for a time from an outage first reported at...
McKinney officials break ground on new City Hall
City staff members helped to break ground on the new city hall project. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The city of McKinney hosted a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24. The event marked the beginning of construction for a $104 million project that has been in the works...
McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected.
KXII.com
Living the dream in Texoma
Long before what’s called… the “great resignation”, Maria Wilkinson did the unthinkable, she left a corporate job and returned to the simple lifestyle that shaped her. Maria is the owner of Maria’s Garden and The Guest House at Maria’s Garden” in Ardmore, Ok.
KXII.com
Bonham’s $60 million school bond gets a second chance
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham ISD is hoping to make major changes to its school system and the price tag is pretty hefty. Superintendent Kelly Trompler said, “The bond proposal is in the amount of $60 million. The biggest amount of the monies would be spent at L.H Rather junior high.”
Report: Texas Is Not Safe, But Collin County Cities Are
A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be. The study by WalletHub looked at the...
KTEN.com
Durant brewery offers more than beer
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – As much as Lost Street Brewing Company is about tasting hops and malt in downtown Durant, it equally serves as a place for hanging out. "It could be kind of hard nowadays to get the house ready and get friends over and all that, so we really want you to be able to use this as an extension of your home," said brewer Drew Dewald.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
KXII.com
Students sent home early after power outage in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - George Washington Elementary School students were being dismissed early after a power outage turned the lights off on campus Tuesday. On a social media post, Durant Public Schools said electricity would be completely off at the campus beginning at 10:30 a.m., due to OG&E power issues.
KTEN.com
Texas schools offer free emergency ID kits to parents
(KTEN) — The Texas Education Agency is making sure Texas schools offer emergency DNA identification kits to parents. The National Child Identification Program kits include forms for parents or legal guardians to provide information about their child, including a photograph and a sample of their DNA. "We made those...
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
KXII.com
Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C.
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19. One of the heroes is John Wait from Denison, TX. “I miss him with all my heart,” said Krista Waitt, John Waitt’s...
