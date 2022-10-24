Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Adopt Helena, Haribo or Leek from the Harbor Humane Society
There are three adorable candidates looking for forever homes featured at the Harbor Humane Society this week. (Oct. 27, 2022) Adopt Helena, Haribo or Leek from the Harbor Humane …. There are three adorable candidates looking for forever homes featured at the Harbor Humane Society this week. (Oct. 27, 2022)
US Staffing Agency gives hiring tips for companies
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that many businesses today have unfilled job openings for critical positions. If you’ve been to a retail store or driven past a manufacturing plant, you’ve likely seen the “Help Wanted” signs. With us today is US Staffing Agency of West Michigan to talk about why those jobs are going unfilled and some actions business owners can take to help themselves.
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance. (Oct. 26, 2022) After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance. (Oct. 26, 2022)
All eyes on Musk heading into Friday’s Twitter deal deadline
All eyes on Musk heading into Friday’s Twitter deal …. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Oct. 27, 2022. Most of the nation will return to Standard Time on Nov. 6. According to some health experts, seasonal time changes aren't good for us, especially when it comes to sleep. (Oct. 27, 2022)
Discussing endometriosis symptoms & treatments
Discussing endometriosis symptoms & treatments (sponsored) Discussing endometriosis symptoms & treatments (sponsored) Most of the nation will return to Standard Time on Nov. 6. According to some health experts, seasonal time changes aren't good for us, especially when it comes to sleep. (Oct. 27, 2022) Ask Ellen: Why are the...
Ottawa Co. clerk answers voter questions at forum
Ottawa County voters were given a chance on Tuesday to have their questions, comments or concerns addressed by staff at the clerk's office. (Oct. 25, 2022) Ottawa County voters were given a chance on Tuesday to have their questions, comments or concerns addressed by staff at the clerk's office. (Oct. 25, 2022)
DeVos Children's Hospital sees surge in RSV cases
Doctors with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are seeing a significant rise in the number of patients being treated for RSV. (Oct. 27, 2022) DeVos Children’s Hospital sees surge in RSV cases. Doctors with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are seeing a significant rise in...
Help support individuals experiencing homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are 8,000 individuals who are homeless in the Grand Rapids community and with winter approaching, it’s vital that Exodus Place has reliable and consistent heat for not only its members but for those who come to Exodus to warm up during cold winter days.
Ada Village to host Pumpkin Prowl Friday
Ada will come alive with everything Halloween during this year's Pumpkin Prowl. (Oct. 27, 2022) Most of the nation will return to Standard Time on Nov. 6. According to some health experts, seasonal time changes aren't good for us, especially when it comes to sleep. (Oct. 27, 2022) Ask Ellen:...
Safe driving conference brings young drivers to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers. Each year, students from across the state come to Celebration Cinema North for the Strive To Arrive Alive conference, put on by the Ionia County ISD Youth Advisory Council. Click the video above to watch.
GR city worker pleads guilty to embezzlement
A former city employee who oversaw the public auction of impounded vehicles has pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.
Fire won’t wait plan your escape!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety visited Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental change, which is part of the education service providers Choice Schools Associates, to talk about fire safety prevention. Fire prevention week happens every year and took place this year in October from the 9th to the 15th. When asked about the importance of hands-on learning about fire safety Principal Ashley Mullins said “Further collaboration on fire safety or any kind of emergency safety is essential at school more engaging activities instead of just drills.”
Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
Attorney: Deputy wasn't chasing speeder before deadly crash
The attorney for the family of a woman who was killed in a crash with an Allegan County Sheriff's Department cruiser is skeptical of claims that the deputy was chasing a speeder and instead suggested he was rushing to pick up pizza. (Oct. 25, 2022) Attorney: Deputy wasn’t chasing speeder...
Eastbrook Homes hosting fall celebration on Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is a favorite time of the year for so many people – from the changes in color to fall foods like cider & donuts! Eastbrook Homes is having a special fall celebration this Saturday with a fun fall theme!. It’s their Fall...
Team Daybreak heads to the pumpkin patch
Regional championships were on the line tonight in the MHSAA soccer tournament. (Oct. 27, 2022) After morning frost, mostly sunny skies will return by Friday afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 50s with a calm, southerly wind. (Oct. 27, 2022) ArtPrize being handed over to...
Ask Ellen: Why are the fall colors exceptionally bright?
Ellen explains what conditions led to the fall colors seeming especially bright this year. (Oct. 27, 2022) Ask Ellen: Why are the fall colors exceptionally …. Ellen explains what conditions led to the fall colors seeming especially bright this year. (Oct. 27, 2022) MHSAA soccer regional finals. Regional championships were...
Weekend Fun Guide 10/28-10/30
Halloween at the Getty Drivee inn is taking place this Saturday, October 29th. Gates will be opened for the event at 4:30 pm with the trunk or treat starting at 5:30 pm and going to 6:30 pm. Participants are asked to bring candy to share and decorate their car. There will also be a best costume contest and best car decorations contest with prizes. At 7:10 pm there will be a showing of the 1995 film Casper. You can find more information about the event here.
Exploring the ways physical therapy can treat pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many people, good health is always a goal and that’s why many of us turn to physical therapy as a way to alleviate, and even prevent, pain. KinetaCare has a unique approach to helping people feel better: they are physical therapists who don’t just treat symptoms, their goal is to help each and every client function at a higher level.
Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
