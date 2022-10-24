ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

James Simmons
3d ago

The people are tired of the Democrats focusing on everything else but the needs of the citizens. Ignoring inflation or outright calling it a lie is not the way to getting voters. Boasting about your 'victories' tells the people nothing about what you will do to avoid a long term recession. Screaming about how evil the other party is doesn't solve the economic crisis people are facing everyday. That is why the Dems are losing.

Facts Only
3d ago

Blacks, Whites, Yellow!!! Look at the state of our country after 2 years of Democratic leadership. Cost of living is 40% higher with inflation numbers the highest in 40 years. Interest rates and gas costs continue to rise. The Democrats have raised Medicare rates the most in history affecting our senior citizens. They are giving 400 Billion dollars to pay off college tuition loans while all hard working Americans that never had the opportunity to go to college struggle to pay mortgages. The Democrats actually are averaging giving the Ukrainian Government 130 million dollars a day. Our country deserves better leadership and its up to every citizen to vote for change. They are forcing everyone to buy electric cars because of their clean energy bill. 3.7 undocumented immigrants have entered our country this year! DEA reported that drugs, murders and crime are at record highs. Democrats are killing the construction industry!!

Bruce Johnson
3d ago

before November 8th check your 401k/ your pension funds or any retirement plan!!!!! there being drained every day. guess what white collar worker's the longer theOBAMA/BIDEN PLAN IS RUNNING DOWN THE COUNTRY the first mass layoffs is not the real workings class but computer clickers,

Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
MSNBC

If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results

Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.

