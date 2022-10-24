Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
FOX Sports
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Kuntar, Jellvik, Brunet & More
A new week means it’s time for another Boston Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. in this edition, three Bruins prospects are playing well together in college, a recent draftee is impressing in his first 10 games and another one recorded a milestone with his team. Kuntar, Jellvik...
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Have Many Problems, But One Simple Solution
Is this season going to be a repeat of last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs? The Maple Leafs started slowly and then collected themselves as a team and began to win. In fact, as Maple Leafs’ fans know, the team set franchise records for wins and points in a regular season.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Making the Most of His Early Opportunity
Strikingly similar to the 2021-22 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to an iffy start in 2022-23. While there have been some positive signs, including a recent character win over the Winnipeg Jets, there have also been some eerily familiar concerns. The biggest one being the team’s frustrating tendency to play down to their opponent’s level , seen in a pair of losses to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
Sorokin makes 41 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves and the New York Islanders shut out the New York Rangers 3-0 at UBS Arena on Wednesday. The shutout was Sorokin's first of the season and 11th in the NHL. He tied the Islanders record with seven last season. "He was outstanding,"...
Golf Digest
Few humans are as good at their job as the Toronto Maple Leafs' 'stick man' is at his
When you think of the unsung heroes on your favorite NHL team, your mind might jump to the top penalty-killer, a fourth-liner who eats up minutes or the second-pair defenseman who does all the dirty work. In reality, the NHL's biggest unsung heroes are a collection of dudes who ride the pine in street clothes.
FOX Sports
Sharks bring home skid into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to stop a four-game home losing streak. San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 18-18-5 at home last season....
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin and Palmieri Power 3-0 Shutout vs Rangers
Ilya Sorokin stops 41 shots for shutout, while Kyle Palmieri nets pair of goals in win over Blueshirts. The New York Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the rival New York Rangers on Wednesday night, their first win over their archrivals at UBS Arena. Kyle...
The Hockey Writers
Can the Flyers’ Carter Hart Maintain His Hot Start to the Season?
While the city of Philadelphia’s been greasing telephone poles in preparation for the Phillies’ Fall Classic appearance, the Flyers’ pleasantly surprising 4-2-0 start to the season has flown under the radar. Though it’s still rather unlikely the city has to worry about their telephone poles for a Flyers’ Stanley Cup run this spring, Carter Hart may single-handedly keep them in the wild-card conversation if he continues to play at the level he’s been playing at between the pipes thus far.
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs place defenseman Jake Muzzin on LTIR
The veteran defenseman left the game against the Coyotes on Monday with a neck injury and it seems to be worse than expected. This is the second injury he has sustained over the last couple of months, he missed the first week of training camp with back discomfort in September.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares helped off ice with apparent injury
Linemates Nick Robertson and William Nylander helped him off the ice, but Tavares was unable to put any weight on his left leg. Tavares was in the midst of a strong game for the Leafs. He assisted on a second-period goal by William Nylander and has two shots on goal. Going 58.8% in the faceoff circle prior to leaving, Tavares had played 12:15 of ice time.
NHL
Matt Shott to be Remembered with Banner in all Arizona Hockey Rinks
Coyotes unveil Shott's No. 94 Banner in ceremony at Ice Den Chandler on Monday. The same phrase was consistently repeated throughout the Ice Den Chandler on Monday evening: Matt Shott is Arizona Hockey. Shott, the Arizona Coyotes' Vice President of Hockey Development, tragically passed away in December 2021 following a...
NHL
Tomorrow: Flyers to Host First-Ever Throwback Thursday Night
PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2022) - Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their first-ever Throwback Thursday game in celebration of the Flyers of the 60s and 70s. At tomorrow night's game against the Florida Panthers, fans will receive a custom Flyers print commemorating the 60s and 70s teams and specialty, throwback food and beverage items will be available. Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Flyers Alumni from the 60s and 70s teams including Bob Kelly, Bill Barber, Orest Kindrachuk, Paul Holmgren, Jim Watson, Joe Watson, Larry Goodenough, and Bernie Parent.
