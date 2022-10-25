Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 8

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba works with his team during an August practice.

The Apollo-Ridge football team entered the 2022 season ready to battle for a playoff spot in a new, expanded and much tougher Class 2A Allegheny Conference.

The start for the Vikings was a good one, winning in both Week Zero and Week 1, including an impressive victory in the season opener over one of the top teams in Class A, Leechburg.

But as the team got into conference play, injuries started to rise while victories started to shrink.

Apollo-Ridge lost four out of its next five games, including a 1-3 start in the conference following a loss to Imani Christian in Week 6.

A season of promise was starting to fade away as the Vikings were on the outside of the playoff bubble.

“We kind of got into a rut because we lost out starting quarterback,” Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba said. “We were trying to dig ourselves out and find our identity. We don’t have a lot of depth, so we had some kids that had to step up.”

Apollo-Ridge got back on the winning track in Week 7 with a win at Yough, 26-13.

Then the Vikings hosted defending Class 2A champion Serra Catholic this past Friday. The Eagles were 7-1 overall and on a seven-game winning streak while bringing a perfect 5-0 conference record into the game at Owens Field.

The game was an epic battle, with neither team taking more than a one-touchdown lead at any point.

The Vikings and Eagles were tied 7-7 after one quarter, 14-14 at the half, 22-22 after three quarters and 36-36 at the end of regulation.

“It’s funny how it went, in that we were pounding the ball with five-minute drives, six-minute drives, and they would get the ball and two or three plays later, they would be in the end zone,” Skiba said. “Serra is so good. They played very well and have outstanding athletes. They’re well coached and they do everything right.”

In overtime, the bell tolled for the Apollo-Ridge bell cow, senior running back Nick Curci. In his 51st and final carry of the night, Curci, who rushed for 338 yards, scored on a 2-yard run to put the Vikings up, 43-36.

A Vikings interception ended the Eagles hopes in OT and kept Apollo-Ridge in control of its own destiny heading into the final night of the regular season.

“It was definitely a great game to watch,” Skiba said. “There were a lot of people that told me that was one of the better games they’ve watched.”

Apollo-Ridge ends the regular season with a trip to Burrell. If they Vikings win, they clinch a 2A playoff spot. If they lose and Imani Christian wins at Yough, then the IC Saints will go marching in to the postseason.

Week 8 Honorable Mentions

Central Catholic Vikings

Traditional power Central Catholic looked like a team in turmoil following a Week 6 loss to Pine-Richland that dropped its record to 3-4. However, buoyed by an incredible finish in a wild nonconference win over Penn Hills, the Vikings were in better spirits heading into their Week 8 showdown at Seneca Valley in which they needed a win to clinch a playoff spot.

As they have all season, the Vikings found themselves in a close game that went down to the wire, but thanks to the play of junior quarterback Payton Wehner, who threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore running back Amari Shields’ 10-yard fourth quarter touchdown run, the Vikings won and clinched a Class 6A berth by beating the host Raiders, 28-25.

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Two years ago, the proud tradition of Bethel Park postseason football came crashing to a covid-19 finish. The Black Hawks had qualified for the district football playoffs for 18 straight seasons until the team finished winless and in the basement in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference.

Two years later, the Hawks are getting the last squawk. They are only one of three 5A teams to clinch a playoff berth thanks to a road win last week. With their leading rusher, senior Austin Caye, on the sidelines, a pair of Black Hawks stepped up with senior running back Gavin Moul rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Ryan Petras gaining 116 yards and scoring twice in the playoff-clinching win at South Fayette, 28-9.

Coming into a Week 8 battle for second place in the 2A Century Conference, Washington seemed to have the edge against Keystone Oaks. There was no pressure on the visitors as Wash High had already clinched a playoff berth while KO had not. The Little Prexies have a rich tradition with a veteran championship coach in Mike Bosnic on the sidelines while the Golden Eagles don’t have a golden resume and have a first-year head coach in Steve McCormick.

None of that mattered once the ball was kicked off at Dormont Stadium on Friday. Keystone Oaks jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Senior running back Shawn Reick rushed for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns, including a 15-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Nick Buckley, as the Golden Eagles clinched a playoff spot, second place and a home first-round game with a win over the Little Prexies, 35-21.

