The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Mail

'I made a mistake... it will never happen again': Texas coach Steve Sarkisian issues groveling apology to Longhorns fans after failing to stay on the field for 'The Eyes of Texas' in the wake of Oklahoma State defeat

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized Monday for not staying on the field to sing 'The Eyes of Texas' after the Longhorns' loss to Oklahoma State and promised it would 'never happen again.'. Controversy surrounding the postgame tradition erupted in 2020 when some players objected to singing it because of racist...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following the Bulldogs' Tuesday practice

After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Baylor game predictions

Texas Tech hosts Baylor this week. The Red Raiders are listed as 2.5-point favorites over the Bears by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) vs. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) When: 6:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. TV: ESPN2. Every Texas...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Auburn football: Bryan Harsin coaching change buzz has 'cooled considerably,' per report

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin continues to hang on to his job despite the consistent reports of a potential standing going back to last winter, and the Tigers are moving forward with him coming out of their bye week. The university continues to search for a new athletic director, and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic indicated Tuesday that Harsin might be safe for now, reporting that "Auburn's rush to immediately fire him has cooled considerably."
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Washington Huskies picked 9th in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll

SAN FRANCISCO – For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's 2022 Media Day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked...
SEATTLE, WA

