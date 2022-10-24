Read full article on original website
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit
Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on ...
See Made Surprise Visit on SEC Roll Call This Week
Hogs join Bye Week Support Group led by none other than infamous Ed Orgeron.
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
'I made a mistake... it will never happen again': Texas coach Steve Sarkisian issues groveling apology to Longhorns fans after failing to stay on the field for 'The Eyes of Texas' in the wake of Oklahoma State defeat
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized Monday for not staying on the field to sing 'The Eyes of Texas' after the Longhorns' loss to Oklahoma State and promised it would 'never happen again.'. Controversy surrounding the postgame tradition erupted in 2020 when some players objected to singing it because of racist...
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem
For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
Kedrick Reescano, No. 7 Running Back, Announces His De-Commitment
One of the top running backs in the 2023 recruiting class has de-committed from Michigan State. Kedrick Reescano, who's one of the 10 best running backs in the class, made the announcement via his Twitter. "First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Tuck and the entire MSU coaching...
Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration
Pete Maravich was one of the most exciting college basketball players of all time. The post Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Reason official approached Mike Evans after game revealed
In his ninth season, Evans has made four Pro Bowls and leads all Bucs players this year in targets (48), receiving yards (454), and is tied in receiving touchdowns with three. He posted nine receptions for 96 yards in the team's Week 7 loss. Lamberth is in his 20th season...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following the Bulldogs' Tuesday practice
After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
College Football Playoff projections: CBS Sports predicts first CFP Top 25 rankings
It’s almost time for the ultimate rankings that will shape the remainder of the college football season — the College Football Playoff rankings. Ahead of the first edition coming next week on Nov. 1, CBS Sports tried their hand at predicting what they would look like if the rankings were released a week early.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor game predictions
Texas Tech hosts Baylor this week. The Red Raiders are listed as 2.5-point favorites over the Bears by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) vs. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) When: 6:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. TV: ESPN2. Every Texas...
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin coaching change buzz has 'cooled considerably,' per report
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin continues to hang on to his job despite the consistent reports of a potential standing going back to last winter, and the Tigers are moving forward with him coming out of their bye week. The university continues to search for a new athletic director, and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic indicated Tuesday that Harsin might be safe for now, reporting that "Auburn's rush to immediately fire him has cooled considerably."
Washington Huskies picked 9th in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
SAN FRANCISCO – For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's 2022 Media Day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked...
