Sioux County man charged with making terroristic threats against hospital employees
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Granville, Iowa, man is facing a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot the employees of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital. Ryan Betcke, 58, was arrested Wednesday and charged with making terroristic threats, a class D felony. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in...
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
MINI: $69,000,000 for a jail.
$69,000,000 for a jail. Seems like Woodbury County priorities are askew. --David Harris, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Man charged in Laurel homicides to appear for first court hearing
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel, Nebraska, people and burning their homes is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week. An initial arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar County Court for Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel. He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. A judge previously set his bond at $5 million.
1 killed in Wayne County crash
WAYNE, Neb. -- One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Bernard Kneifl Jr., was northbound on Nebraska Highway 16 in a semitrailer and was turning west onto 849th Road when his truck was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
Sioux City man gets 12-year federal prison sentence for selling meth
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Luis Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
Collapsed walls won't slow construction of Woodbury County Jail, says consultant
SIOUX CITY – The collapse of a half dozen walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center should not delay completion of the project, the LEC's board of directors heard Tuesday. County officials said the pre-cast concrete walls fell or broke at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14...
Reynolds draws contrasts with Biden administration during Sioux City campaign stop
SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told supporters gathered Thursday night at Sioux City's Stoney Creek Hotel that freedom, the rule of law and the Constitution are among the things at stake in the November election. She sought to paint a picture of "stark contrasts" between what is happening...
PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations
It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
Restoration St. Louis to construct multi-family apartment building in Sioux City's downtown
SIOUX CITY -- Restoration St. Louis, the developer behind the renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, plans to expand 614 Pierce St. into a new multi-family apartment building. Warrior Lofts will consist of 32 total units -- 24 studio units, four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Most...
WATCH NOW: Siouxland Sleep Out aims to raise awareness and money to help combat homelessness
Hope Street of Siouxland's Sara Johnson and resident Rick Edwards talk about the Siouxland Sleep Out and the important components to a good outdoor shelter during an interview Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Sioux City sober living home. The 2022 Siouxland Sleep Out to raise money and awareness to combat homelessness will be held Nov. 4 at Cone Park in Sioux City. Hope Street is one of the groups that will receive funds from the event.
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Center sweeps Sheldon for state tournament bid, starts Tuesday
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A regional championship between Sheldon and Sioux Center resulted in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 win Sioux Center win and trip to the Class 3A state tournament next week. Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 12 kills and Emily Vos added nine kills. Willow Bleeker tallied...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Nominate the area's best for the Siouxland's Choice Awards
SIOUX CITY -- In the age of social media, a personal seal of approval can go a long way. This is actually the idea behind the Sioux City Journal and The Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Award, according to publisher Chad Pauling. "What makes Siouxland's Choice so special is that local readers...
Siouxland’s most affordable starter homes
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Protected by two gorgeous Symbolic Sycamore trees on a wonderful half acre lot in Riverside, Welcome to 2122 River Drive South!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is just over 1,000 square foot with spacious bedrooms, open living room, kitchen, full bath and an enclosed back porch. The home offers a 1\2 basement for utilities and storage, a large shed for garden tools and plenty of ground to add a garage. The property is on 3 city lots on picturesque River Drive offering tons of privacy and beautiful mature trees. Unfortunately, this house does have noticeable settling and will need basement work and cosmetics done. Inspections are welcomed but this home will be sold in it`s current condition. The Sycamore tree represents protection, regeneration and transformation. Come bring this special home back to life!!!!
WATCH NOW: Hinton defeats Ridge View in regional volleyball championship
The Hinton volleyball team is headed to the state tournament after defeating Ridge View in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School, Wednesday. Watch till the end to see the team celebrate their victory.
Chocolate flavored beer and wine are winners at 2022 Schleswig contests
A chocolate cherry dessert wine and an imperial chocolate stout each received grand champion honors during judging at the 2022 Schleswig Wine and Bier Club's annual home brewing and winemaking contests. Nathaniel Kitzrow of Storm Lake brewed the grand champion imperial chocolate stout, beating 26 other beer entries. Kitzrow also...
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hinton qualifies for state tournament with sweep of Ridge View
CHEROKEE, Iowa – The Blackhawks picked up a sweep over Ridge View 25-21, 25-21, 25-14 Wednesday night in Cherokee, as Hinton punched it’s ticket to the state tournament. Bailey Boeve tallied 11 kills and 13 digs to lead Hinton to the 2A, Region 2 championship. Carlene Hicklin added 10 kills and Ashlyn Kovarna 35 assists.
