J.C. Jackson is latest injured Charger with season-ending knee injury

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers lost big on Sunday, in more ways than one.

Falling 37-23 to the Seattle Seahawks, the team now approaches a bye without cornerback J.C. Jackson and wide receiver Mike Williams, who were both injured in the losing effort.

In the left side of the end zone, Jackson's leg appeared to buckle as he jumped to intercept a pass from Geno Smith to Marquise Goodwin. As Goodwin caught the touchdown pass, Jackson was down for several minutes holding his knee on the turf. After head coach Brandon Staley addressed the media Monday, we now know that the injury was a season-ending dislocated knee cap.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after a Pro Bowl season with the New England Patriots. This has been a tumultuous season for the defensive back, who missed two of the first three games of the season with an ankle issue, and came back to offer some rocky performances. He said he "felt defeated" after being benched in the Chargers "Monday Night Football" win over the Denver Broncos.

Chargers’ injury riddled roster

The Chargers are in desperate need of a wideout after Williams went down on Sunday with a fourth quarter high ankle sprain that will cause the receiver to miss “some time.” He was tackled after catching a center field pass from quarterback Justin Herbert and landed pretty gruesomely.

Herbert, who has returned to the field while managing his own rib injury, isn't just missing Williams on offense. Receiver Jalen Guyton is out for the season with a torn ACL, as fellow wideout Keenan Allen continues to nurse his hamstring.

The 4-3 Chargers list of injured players is remarkably long. The team placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve in September as the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher underwent groin surgery. The team also lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending bicep injury.

