WDBJ7.com
Campbell County larceny suspect arrested
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A larceny suspect was arrested in Campbell County Tuesday. Deputies say they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a home in the 3000 block of Moons Rd in Hurt. The search was in connection to a robbery that occurred in the 8000 block of Leesville...
WSLS
Man arrested after shots fired, manhunt in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:30 P.M.:. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they believed to be armed and dangerous after an incident Tuesday. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was called to Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road for reports of shots fired. When...
WSLS
VSP identifies 52-year-old man killed in crash on I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police has identified the man killed in a crash on I-81S in Botetourt County Wednesday morning (Oct. 26). Authorities say 52-year-old Richard J. Banville, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was driving south in a Nissan Sentra when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a Jersey Wall. The crash happened at the 158 mile marker near Brughs Mill Road.
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested 33 year-old Joshua Rollings Hodgson in relation to an armed robbery that happened earlier this month. On Oct. 13, the WPD responded to a call from the 1000 block of Shenandoah Village Drive, and when officers arrived they spoke...
cbs19news
No injuries reported in connection with Albemarle house fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Kimbrough Circle on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the fire occurred around 1:55 p.m. on the 2500 block of Kimbrough Circle. The first crew arrived on the scene in about 11...
wfirnews.com
One person dead after accident on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (Oct 26) at 2:02 a.m. on Interstate 81, at the southbound 158-mile marker, two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County. A 1992 Nissan Sentra was...
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox Fire Department honors child who saved family from fire
On Oct. 20, the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department recognized Aalaysia, a middle school student who awoke to a fire and alerted her family, saving all of their lives. The house on the 10,000 block of Stonewall Road was engulfed in flames before 03:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, after a shed fire spread to the building.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for an armed robber after an Express Lane 76 gas station was robbed Thursday morning. Police say they responded at 8:43 a.m. to the 3000 block of Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The person who called...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the southbound 158 mile-marker on Interstate 81– two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County — at 2:02 a.m.
WSET
Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
Albemarle woman charged with murder in domestic shooting
An Albermarle woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot an unnamed victim Tuesday morning.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Person sought in fatal hit-and-run crash
A person for questioning is sought in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County that resulted in a pedestrian fatality, according to the Virginia State Police on Monday. The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 21, on Route 460 four tenths of a mile west of Route 811...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire Department helping community detect fire hazards
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials at the Lynchburg Fire Department hit the streets Tuesday to share fire safety tips as part of its routine fire department walkthrough. This comes after a fire killed one and left another critically injured at a home on Early Street in mid-October. That fire was ruled an accident, but officials say the best way to prevent accidents is being prepared. They say it’s the small things, like changing your smoke detector batteries.
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating recent hit and run crash that killed Concord man
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, Sept 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound...
wina.com
Albemarle man in custody for Homer statue noose incident on Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police has in custody a suspect accused of putting a noose around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn back on September 7. In consultation with Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, police Monday took into custody 34-year old Shane Dennis of Albemarle County. He’s charged with “displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate”. It’s a Class 6 felony that could carry 1-to-5 years in jail, and a fine up to $2500.
WHSV
Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes. Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.
cbs19news
Police identify individual killed in shooting at Charlottesville Downtown Mall
UPDATE: On Oct 23 at approximately 1 a.m. Charlottesville Police have responded to a shots fired report near the 200 block of West Main St. Two male individuals were involved in an altercation that occurred inside a bar where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside of the...
