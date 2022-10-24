LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials at the Lynchburg Fire Department hit the streets Tuesday to share fire safety tips as part of its routine fire department walkthrough. This comes after a fire killed one and left another critically injured at a home on Early Street in mid-October. That fire was ruled an accident, but officials say the best way to prevent accidents is being prepared. They say it’s the small things, like changing your smoke detector batteries.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO