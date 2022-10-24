ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Interviews with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer released

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are hearing for the first time from the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer who says she thought her boyfriend, Raymond Moody, was responsible from the start. The prosecution in South Carolina has released evidence from the case and the 2011 interview with his girlfriend...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Three Burdett men arrested on drug charges

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Schuyler County men have been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation by New York State Police and Elmira Police. NYSP arrested Robert Bump (51, Michael Barsavage (65), and Donald Vertoske (48), all from Burdett, on October 25. Police said officers conducted a search warrant on SR 227 in […]
BURDETT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece PD asking for help with K9 grant voting competition

GREECE, N.Y. The Greece Police Department is asking for your help to earn funding for its K9!. The 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant will award $15,000 to the top eight agencies. This money will help to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment or support officer training. The winners...
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
FAIRPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy