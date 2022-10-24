Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
13 WHAM
Man accused of killing wife, leaving children with body pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of strangling his wife to death last summer and leaving their young children home with her body pleaded guilty Tuesday. Ahmed Ali, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the Aug. 1, 2021 death of Arbay Chivala, 23, at a home on Argo Park.
Legally blind janitor wins NYSID ‘Employee of the Year’
Roger Youngs has a condition called "aniridia," meaning he was born without irises. Pupils cover most of his eyes.
WHEC TV-10
Interviews with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer released
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are hearing for the first time from the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer who says she thought her boyfriend, Raymond Moody, was responsible from the start. The prosecution in South Carolina has released evidence from the case and the 2011 interview with his girlfriend...
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Three Burdett men arrested on drug charges
BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Schuyler County men have been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation by New York State Police and Elmira Police. NYSP arrested Robert Bump (51, Michael Barsavage (65), and Donald Vertoske (48), all from Burdett, on October 25. Police said officers conducted a search warrant on SR 227 in […]
WHEC TV-10
Greece PD asking for help with K9 grant voting competition
GREECE, N.Y. The Greece Police Department is asking for your help to earn funding for its K9!. The 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant will award $15,000 to the top eight agencies. This money will help to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment or support officer training. The winners...
Niagara Falls man found guilty of robbing 7-Eleven with gun
His co-defendant in the robbery pleaded guilty prior to jury selection.
Rochester councilmembers calling for stricter discretion to gun charges in letter to Hochul
"We are not asking you to change or modify Bail Reform but rather to allow for a new lens to be used for gun crimes," Michael Patterson said.
WHEC TV-10
City Council members ask Gov. Hochul to give judges more discretion to hold people on gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council Member Michael Patterson has sent a letter, signed by four fellow council members, asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to adopt what’s known as a dangerousness standard for people charged with gun crimes. A similar request came from former mayor and lieutenant governor Bob...
Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.
WHEC TV-10
Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
WHEC TV-10
Following child safety session, student came forward about former Hilton principal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The testimony of over two dozen young boys in the Kirk Ashton trial persuaded a jury to convict a former Hilton Elementary School principal of sexual abuse. One local agency also played a major role in the case coming to fruition. That agency is the Bivona...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark. Wade was charged with Obstruction...
UPDATE: Police searching for vulnerable woman missing from Arc of Monroe in Fairport
According to police, the last time her cell phone pinged was on Dewey Avenue.
Rochester City Councilmembers demand Gov. Hochul take action on violent gun offenders
"At some point we need to say 'enough is enough', and say that 'some of these people we need to hold because they are dangerous,'" said Peo.
Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000
The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.
Body found in Livingston County creek
As of 12 p.m., police are on scene investigating the incident.
Comments / 1