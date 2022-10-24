ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. ﻿ Once emergency...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WEST ALLIS, WI
whbl.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash

A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS 58

Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Fire Department investigating early morning house fire

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Fire Department say they responded to a house fire this morning, Thursday, Oct. 27 around 2:43 a.m. at 3048 N. 28th St. According to Milwaukee FD, fire was showing in the corner on the first and second floors and spread to the southern part of the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Police: 6 dead in murder-suicide discovered after fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the 6 people whose bodies were found after an apartment fire Friday morning all died from a single gunshot wound, indicating the investigation focuses on a murder-suicide. Misko said Connor McKisick's wound was self-inflicted. He also said an...
HARTLAND, WI
WISN

Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94

MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said the wheel came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

Antioch student charged following cell phone threat, lockdown

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown. On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.” After a […]
ANTIOCH, IL
CBS Minnesota

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI

