CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating homicide, stolen vehicle, 46-year-old man killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner confirms the identity of the man killed to be 46-year-old Rodney Surprise of Wauwatosa. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 11:30 p.m. near Chase and Lincoln. The suspects struck the victim and...
WISN
MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
seehafernews.com
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
CBS 58
Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Fire Department investigating early morning house fire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Fire Department say they responded to a house fire this morning, Thursday, Oct. 27 around 2:43 a.m. at 3048 N. 28th St. According to Milwaukee FD, fire was showing in the corner on the first and second floors and spread to the southern part of the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
WISN
Police: 6 dead in murder-suicide discovered after fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the 6 people whose bodies were found after an apartment fire Friday morning all died from a single gunshot wound, indicating the investigation focuses on a murder-suicide. Misko said Connor McKisick's wound was self-inflicted. He also said an...
WISN
'Sweetest little girls ever,' father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide speaks out
HARTLAND, Wis. — It was Friday, Oct. 21, detectives arrived at Kyle Kleemeier's home to break the devastating news. His two daughters, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, were found dead inside their Hartland apartment along with their mom, Jessica McKisick, her husband, Connor McKisick, and their two twin half-brothers.
WISN
Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94
MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said the wheel came...
CBS 58
Greenfield Police Department awarded funding for Guardian Angel devices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The leading cause of death for on-duty police officers is traffic incidents. Greenfield police have a new tool to make sure their officers are safe on the road. "I was out on a traffic stop, and my squad car was struck by a drunk driver while...
WISN
Three teens hurt when speeding driver slams into tree, police say
MILWAUKEE — Three teens not even old enough to drive crashed a stolen car and are now in the hospital, Milwaukee police said. The wreck was so violent it split the car in half near 48th Street and Good Hope Road Tuesday night. Police said the car had been...
Antioch student charged following cell phone threat, lockdown
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown. On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.” After a […]
CBS 58
Charges filed in murder of 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, victim's family speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Criminal charges were filed this week, one month after the life of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman came to a violent end. CBS 58's Michele Fiore sat down with the victim's parents. Kania Brunson's mom calls her daughter her best friend. Two men face charges, but the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted
HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead. Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
Police investigate after suspect shoots at vehicle on Gammon Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone shot at another person on Gammon Road. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Gammon Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in an incident. Police said one person got out of a vehicle and shot at a person who was getting out of...
