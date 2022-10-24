Read full article on original website
WNYT
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
WNYT
Albany County Jail inmate accused of assaulting deputy during fight
A man in jail for murder is now accused of assaulting a deputy. Investigators say it happened during a fight at the Albany County Jail last Friday. Jahmere Manning, 21, is accused of hurting the deputy’s hand, as the deputy tried to calm things down. Manning is due in...
WNYT
Boy, 12, accused of threatening to shoot students in Voorheesville
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old boy in Voorheesville, after he allegedly said he would shoot students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school. The 7th grader at Voorheesville Middle School is now charged with making a threat of...
WNYT
Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect
One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
ACSO: 12-year-old threatens school shooting
According to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, the 7th grader "had stated that he would shoot other students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school."
WNYT
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
Investigators probe threat to Ballston Spa schools
On Wednesday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office got word of a threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District.
iheart.com
Albany Man Behind Bars Without Bail After Hitting And Killing Pedestrian
An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.
schenectadycounty.com
Guilty Jury Verdict in Jayson Hooks Trial
After a five-day jury trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hooks (also known as Shaquan Riker) was convicted of the Class D violent felony of Assault in the second degree, for a crime of domestic violence that occurred in the City of Schenectady on October 30, 2021. The jury also acquitted Mr. Hooks of the Class A misdemeanor of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree for allegedly preventing the victim from placing a 911 call for assistance. Acting County Court Judge Mark J. Caruso presided over the trial, at which the People were represented by the Special Victim’s Bureau Chief Assistant District Attorney John Carson and the defendant was represented by attorney Mark Juda.
WRGB
Schenectady County DA: Bail reform laws impacting increasing extradition decisions
Several counties in the Capital Region are facing a financial toll due to bail reform laws, some municipalities saying it's forcing them to make some difficult decisions. Earlier this week, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Joseph Fowler to 1 to 3 years of prison for failing to register as a sex offender. But, in order to prosecute Fowler, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney needed to extradite him from Flint, Michigan, where he was apprehended back in May.
Bennington Police investigating fatal Route 9 shooting
Bennington Police say a man was killed on Route 9 Wednesday night.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
WNYT
South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial
Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County
Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our October 27 front page
WNYT
Update: ‘Active police incident’ in Granville resolved
According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the ‘active police incident’ on East Main St. has been resolved. As of 7 p.m., East Main St. has been reopened and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before this statement was...
Police: Cohoes traffic stop nets 34 grams of cocaine
A Watervliet man wanted on felony charges out of the City of Watervliet was found in Cohoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cohoes Police Department.
Albany man admits to drug trafficking intentions
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WNYT
Gloversville man accused of drunken driving with 8-year-old child in tow
A Gloversville man is accused of driving under the influence with an 8-year-old in his car. Ryan Gardner, 32, is charged under Leandra’s Law. He was pulled over Saturday on State Highway 5 in the town of Mohawk. Police say there was an 8-year-old in the front seat with an unsecured booster seat.
