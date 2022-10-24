ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment

A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
iheart.com

Albany Man Behind Bars Without Bail After Hitting And Killing Pedestrian

An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.
ALBANY, NY
schenectadycounty.com

Guilty Jury Verdict in Jayson Hooks Trial

After a five-day jury trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hooks (also known as Shaquan Riker) was convicted of the Class D violent felony of Assault in the second degree, for a crime of domestic violence that occurred in the City of Schenectady on October 30, 2021. The jury also acquitted Mr. Hooks of the Class A misdemeanor of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree for allegedly preventing the victim from placing a 911 call for assistance. Acting County Court Judge Mark J. Caruso presided over the trial, at which the People were represented by the Special Victim’s Bureau Chief Assistant District Attorney John Carson and the defendant was represented by attorney Mark Juda.
WRGB

Schenectady County DA: Bail reform laws impacting increasing extradition decisions

Several counties in the Capital Region are facing a financial toll due to bail reform laws, some municipalities saying it's forcing them to make some difficult decisions. Earlier this week, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Joseph Fowler to 1 to 3 years of prison for failing to register as a sex offender. But, in order to prosecute Fowler, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney needed to extradite him from Flint, Michigan, where he was apprehended back in May.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial

Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our October 27 front page

Women in Business Issue Stefanik & Castelli on Abortion. Break-in, gun theft, arrests. Step by step: How Lindsey Meade started her small business. Board game tavern. Chris Patten’s apartments going up. 3 restaurants close in southern Wash. Co. Glens Falls Hometown Thanksgiving, in person! Boo 2 You, GF! downtown fest. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Update: ‘Active police incident’ in Granville resolved

According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the ‘active police incident’ on East Main St. has been resolved. As of 7 p.m., East Main St. has been reopened and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before this statement was...
GRANVILLE, NY

