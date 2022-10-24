Penn State cancels event featuring Proud Boys founder due to ‘threat of violence’

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University canceled an event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes due to the threat of escalating violence, the university said in a statement.

According to the university, demonstrations leading up to the event turned violent, and the event was canceled in the interest of campus safety.

The statement went on to say:

“The University has been clear that the views and speech of the two speakers at tonight’s student-organization-hosted event are abhorrent and do not align with the values of Penn State. We have encouraged peaceful protest, and, while protest is an acceptable means of expression, it becomes unacceptable when it obstructs the basic exchange of ideas. Such obstruction is a form of censorship, no matter who initiates it or for what reasons. The University expects that people engaging in expressive activity will demonstrate civility, concern for the safety of persons and property, respect for University activities and for those who may disagree with their message, and will comply with University rules.

The climate in our nation has been polarized for quite some time. On campuses across the country, violence is proliferating and individuals are being intimidated and even harmed. This must stop.”

It does not appear that the event will be rescheduled.

