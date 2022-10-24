Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Peterson’s value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team’s first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O’Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
Unbeaten Eagles hope Quinn strengthens run at Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With one big trade for a big-time pass rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles crystalized a mission statement that already seemed clear to anyone who watched Jalen Hurts and crew get off to an undefeated start — this team is all-in on the Super Bowl. The preseason...
Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and...
3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles’ debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues ‘all me’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he’s tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday.
Dolphins hoping to take advantage of floundering Lions
MIAMI (4-3) at DETROIT (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 7-5. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Dolphins 32-21 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Miami. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (3), SCORING (19). DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
Packers WR Lazard says he doesn’t expect to play Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard says his shoulder injury probably will prevent him from playing Sunday night at Buffalo. Lazard hurt his shoulder in the Packers’ 23-21 loss at Washington last weekend. Lazard said he could feel immediately that the injury could be troublesome.
