Famed Sega Artist, Developer, and Producer Rieko Kodama Dies at 59
Sega has confirmed today the passing of Rieko Kodama. Rumors of her passing began to swirl online after Retro Gamer editor Nick Thorpe shared a memorial to the developer found in the credits for the recently released Mega Drive Mini 2. The Ares Arcadia Twitter account reached out to Sega producer Yosuke Oskunari to see if this might have been a mistranslation, but Oskunari revealed that Kodama has indeed died. Sega went on to confirm that Kodama passed at 59-years-old back in May, but the company opted not to publicly announce her death out of respect for her family.
Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’
A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Battle Damage With Sero
My Hero Academia might focus on heroes including Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, along with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, but there are countless young heroes fighting the good fight. One such is hero the cellophane crime-fighter known as Sero, with one cosplayer imagining a battle-damaged iteration of the character as the Final Arc unfurls in the manga's pages and the Paranormal Liberation War takes place in the anime adaptation's sixth season.
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Development Update From BioWare
Developer BioWare has given fans a new update on the current status of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is set to be the fourth mainline installment in the long-running RPG series. First announced all the way back in 2018, Dreadwolf is the next major project that BioWare will likely end up releasing. Despite this, though, it sounds like the game is still very far off from seeing the light of day.
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Elon Musk reportedly takes over Twitter, fires its top executives; fate of company in question
Musk reportedly told employees that he would not fire 75% of the workforce but there are still questions remaining, as less employees could be concerning when it comes to dealing with spam, hacking, and extreme content.
Update on WWE Content Leaving Hulu
WWE appears to have stopped Hulu from deleting a big chunk of its content from the streaming service, at least for the time being. Fans noticed on Tuesday that a big chunk of the WWE product on Hulu had expiration dates labeled for this week, including most episodes of Monday Night Raw, NXT, 205 Live, NXT LVL Up, Main Event, Superstars, WWE en Espanol and Total Divas. However, all of that content remains on the site as of Wednesday afternoon and the expiration notices have been removed. Neither WWE nor Hulu have commented on the matter, nor has their been confirmation of a new deal.
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System
Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.
The Callisto Protocol's Japanese Release Has Been Canceled Over Violence
The Callisto Protocol has apparently been deemed too violent for release in Japan. The game's official Japanese Twitter account revealed today that The Callisto Protocol was unable to secure a pass from CERO, which is the country's equivalent of the ESRB. It does not seem that this is a temporary setback, as developer Striking Distance Studios will be refunding those that pre-ordered the game in the region. While there's still a chance that some kind of agreement will be met in the future, it doesn't look like that will be the case!
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter after his takeover is complete
‘Free speech absolutist’ could reinstate Donald Trump’s account and press ahead with staff cuts
God of War Ragnarok Gets New Launch Trailer
God of War Ragnarok has gotten one last trailer ahead of its imminent release. At the end of 2020, just ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed a sequel to the 2018 installment of God of War was getting a follow-up. At the time, the company stated it would release in 2021, but sadly, an extended amount of time came and went with no info resulting in a delay. A trailer was provided, giving some insight into what the story would look like, but then another year of silence went by with minimal info. Now, over the last few months, Sony has been building up to what will almost certainly be one of the biggest games of 2022.
Star Wars: Andor Features Return of Sequel Trilogy Star
The eighth episode of Andor is now streaming on Dinsney+ and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who is currently going by the name Keef, as he gets sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. Andor is forced into some hard labor with terrifying consequences: if your team is slowest to build their parts, they get electrocuted. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by a familiar face: Andy Serkis. Of course, Serkis is known for appearing in many major franchises including Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and DC, but this is not his first time appearing in Star Wars. He also played Snoke in the sequel trilogy, and he's making it clear that the characters are not the same.
Star Wars Power of the Galaxy Funko Pop Series Adds Rey
Amidst the Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and Revenge of the Fifth (May 5th) festivities, Funko launched a new Amazon exclusive Pop figure series dubbed "Power of the Galaxy" that celebrates the women of Star Wars. The six Pop figure series started with Padmé Amidala, which was followed by Sabine Wren wielding the Darksaber in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, Jyn Erso from the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One, and the legendary Princess Leia. Today, Rey joins the team with a Pop figure in a very cool levitating Force meditation pose from The Rise of Skywalker. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now for $12.99 with a release date set for January 21st.
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Says Marvel Sends Them Multiple Emails of What Not to Say
The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed that they get emails telling them what not to say during press. Jimmy Kimmel talked to Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong'o about their upcoming MCU film and how they try to avoid slipping up. Marvel Studios wants to keep a lid on any spoilers they can before a movie opens to the public. Gurira explained that there is a bit of personal discretion in these moments. But, Nyong'o clarified that there are indeed multiple emails that come to her inbox warning her of potential spoiler pitfalls. Wright just sat content to watch her co-stars joke about this. Clearly, she has a lot of the movie's secrets swirling around inside of her as well. Check out the entire interaction down below!
