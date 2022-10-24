ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, IN

WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police confirmed the victim was a juvenile […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Massachusetts Man Arrested in Indiana for Murder

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind.--A man from Massachusetts wanted for murder was arrested in Indiana Wednesday afternoon. State police say they were told that Jason Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts was at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City. Palmer was in a semi. They approached the semi and took him into custody.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

3 Men Fight Back Against Armed Burglar

KOKOMO, Ind. — A burglar was stopped when their victims fought back, leaving them at gunpoint until police could arrive. Thursday morning around 3:30a.m. that burglar, 18-year-old Marrell Tyler from Marrillville, entered a student housing apartment community Annex of Kokomo on Washington and West Boulevard Streets. The Kokomo Police...
KOKOMO, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

25 Years in Prison for 6 Robberies in 6 Weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — A man committed six robberies in just as many weeks and is now sentenced to 25 years in prison. Devonte Bailey, 24-years-old, will be behind bars at a federal prison for 25 years after pleading guilty to his charges. Court documents say all the robberies happened within...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash

CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
SYRACUSE, IN
WIBC.com

Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned

INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Shot & Killed by Lawrence PD After Chase, Questions Remain Unanswered

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The man shot by Lawrence police Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries. He was shot just one time, says Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff. Lawrence police say the shooting happened just before 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Police spotted what they believed to be a stolen car and tried to pull the suspect over, but he chose to not pull over, which caused a chase. The suspect crashed his car, and just a few moments later, he was shot.
LAWRENCE, IN

