WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police confirmed the victim was a juvenile […]
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Kokomo PD: Would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted robbery occurred early Thursday at 3: […]
WIBC.com
ISP: Massachusetts Man Arrested in Indiana for Murder
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind.--A man from Massachusetts wanted for murder was arrested in Indiana Wednesday afternoon. State police say they were told that Jason Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts was at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City. Palmer was in a semi. They approached the semi and took him into custody.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
WIBC.com
3 Men Fight Back Against Armed Burglar
KOKOMO, Ind. — A burglar was stopped when their victims fought back, leaving them at gunpoint until police could arrive. Thursday morning around 3:30a.m. that burglar, 18-year-old Marrell Tyler from Marrillville, entered a student housing apartment community Annex of Kokomo on Washington and West Boulevard Streets. The Kokomo Police...
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
DOJ: Indy man who robbed same Circle K three times sentenced to 25 years
Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WIBC.com
25 Years in Prison for 6 Robberies in 6 Weeks
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
An Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department.
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis serial bank robber is under arrest once again after police say she robbed two more banks on Tuesday, only this time the woman brought her daughter along for the crime spree resulting in both being handcuffed and placed behind bars. Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
WIBC.com
Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned
INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
WIBC.com
Man Shot & Killed by Lawrence PD After Chase, Questions Remain Unanswered
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The man shot by Lawrence police Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries. He was shot just one time, says Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff. Lawrence police say the shooting happened just before 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Police spotted what they believed to be a stolen car and tried to pull the suspect over, but he chose to not pull over, which caused a chase. The suspect crashed his car, and just a few moments later, he was shot.
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to Indianapolis man facing drug charges in Steuben County
ANGOLA – State Troopers conducted a traffic stop late Saturday night on I-69 in Steuben County, which resulted in the arrest of the Indianapolis driver on multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. At approximately 10 p.m. Trooper Casey Davis reported having observed a 2019 Jeep passenger...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in stabbing of New Haven officers
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man who was arrested after police say he stabbed two members of the New Haven Police Department as they were attempting a wellness check last December has entered a plea deal. Police say they were called to the 1500 block of...
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were stolen from Kokomo on March 11 […]
