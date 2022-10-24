Read full article on original website
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
How to burn twice as many calories while walking
While there are no fad diets or miracle pills that can help you burn calories and keep extra pounds off for the long term, there is one exercise that can: walking. The best part? It doesn’t require any special training or equipment (just a pair of sneakers!) and you can do it literally anywhere.
What Causes Sharp Intermittent Leg Pains?
Intermittent leg pain comes on suddenly, can occur anywhere throughout the legs, and happens repeatedly. But what can be causing these pains?
What It Means When Your Potassium Levels Are High
Both high and low potassium levels have consequences. What does it mean when your potassium levels are high, what are the main causes, and how do you treat it?
How Long Does Vertigo Typically Last?
Vertigo affects approximately 40% of people in the U.S. at some point during their lives, reports the Cleveland Clinic. Experiences of vertigo can be disorienting, causing one to feel as if their immediate surroundings are spinning or tipping around them, even though they may not be moving at all, notes Healthline. While not a medical condition in and of itself, vertigo is a symptom that can stem from a number of underlying health conditions.
The Best Sleeping Positions If You Have Sciatica Pain
Sciatica can be caused by a number of different conditions. These can range from a herniated disc to a bone spur, or a tumor pressing into the nerve.
Unexpected Health Benefits Of Collard Greens
It's no secret that leafy green vegetables are good for your health.
How Long Should Your Workouts Actually Be? Probably Not as Long as You Think
Juggling the responsibilities of work and family can take a lot of mental and physical energy. And let’s be honest: For many people, working out can feel like a luxury rather than a necessity. If you don’t have a lot of free time to work out but want to make sure to get your steps in, you’re probably curious about how much time it takes to reap the rewards of exercise. How long should workouts be, anyway?
What Should You Track If You're Walking For Weight Loss?
Starting a walking routine can be beneficial for weight loss. But it's also crucial to know what to track in order to measure your progress.
Get fit fast with this CrossFit-style dumbbell full-body home workout
This 20-minute workout can help you grow muscles at home without heavy weights
How To Know If A Mole Is Cancerous
According to the National Health Service (NHS), moles are small, light, or dark spots on the skin. At times, they may have hairs growing from them. Moles may either be flat or shaped like a nodule, and they also vary in shape — moles may be circular, irregular, or oval. They are usually harmless, but if they change in size or color over time, they might signify something serious, warns the NHS. Changes in moles put you at risk of skin cancer, one of the most common types of cancer. About 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with it daily, according to statistics from the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).
Sharing Meals With Family And Friends May Provide Stress Relief
Individuals who experience chronic stress have a significantly higher risk of experiencing a heart disease diagnosis or having a stroke, according to the American Heart Association. From work obligations and financial responsibilities to family commitments and maintaining social relationships, stress can come from all areas of a person's life. In other words, stress can take a toll on the body, both physically and mentally, leading to a bad mood, poor performance, and an increased risk for a number of health conditions, as per Mayo Clinic.
How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Build Unstoppable Power
Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
Can Cannabis Help You Lose Weight?
The National Institutes of Health (NIH), define "overweight" and "obesity" as health conditions that involve the growth in size and quantity of the body's fat cells. Both conditions are prevalent in the United States, as nearly 75% of people over the age of 20 have one or the other. While...
How to Boost Energy for Diabetes and Prevent Fatigue
Many people with diabetes struggle with fatigue symptoms so I’m sharing my top tips to boost energy for diabetes!. Many people with diabetes struggle with fatigue symptoms so I’m sharing my top tips to boost energy for diabetes!. Having your blood sugar go up and down and up...
How Much Weight Can You Lose In 100 Days: Setting Up Realistic Goals
Millions of people worldwide are trying to shed their excess pounds and tone up their bodies. What comes as one of the first questions is the query of healthy weight loss goals. There is an increased trend of people who want to get their perfect body as fast as possible, that’s why crash diets or juice cleanses became so popular. But the impact of extreme dieting is utterly disastrous to your health. That is why it is crucial to set up realistic goals allowing you to melt your fat and lower the number on the scales without damaging your health.
What It Means When Your Platelet Count Is High
To measure the number of platelets in your blood, you'll need testing. Now, if the test comes back with a high count, it's best to know what that entails.
What Is Situational Depression?
A global pandemic, international conflict, and rising inflation — these are just some of the reasons why stress levels are spiking, according to a 2022 poll by the American Psychological Association. Throw in personal stressors like difficult family dynamics or moving, and stress can quickly pile up, even for those with the most robust psyches.
How to Get Started With Pilates Workouts: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide
Pilates can be great for both a regular exerciser and someone who is completely new to working out. But there can be a learning curve if you’ve never done it before. How Long, How Often, and What Type of Pilates Should You Start With?. You can certainly do Pilates...
