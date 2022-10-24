ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Poles doesn't regret Bears' failure to surround Justin Fields with better offensive talent: 'We’re still able to evaluate everyone in their current situation'

By 670 Staff
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Bears general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t regret his failure this past offseason to immediately surround second-year quarterback Justin Fields with better receiving and offensive line talent, he told reporters Monday before Chicago visited the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

“We’re still able to evaluate everyone in their current situation,” Poles told reporters. “I’m convicted with the things that we did do this offseason and in the draft, and we’ll continue to chip away. Like I said, everything we’re doing is to sustain success over a long period of time. Within that, I think you can still evaluate our players, from the quarterback to guys on the defense and all the positions.”

Fields, 23, and the Bears’ offense have struggled this season. He has completed 54.8% of his passes for 869 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. Fields’ 72.7 passer rating ranks 33rd among qualifying quarterbacks in the NFL, while his 33.5 QBR is 31st. He has been sacked 23 times in six games, a problem that Poles acknowledged is partially Fields' fault for holding onto the ball for too long and partially the offensive line's fault.

Entering their matchup against the Patriots on Monday, the Bears ranked 30th in total offense, 30th in scoring and dead last – by a wide margin – in passing offense.

Even so, Poles had an optimistic outlook on Fields.

“With young players, you’re looking for the flashes,” Poles told reporters. “And I think he has shown the flashes of getting the ball out on time, being accurate, some of the depth shots – like even the one to (Dante) Pettis (in Week 1) was incredible. So continue to do those things, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Poles was directly asked if Fields is set to be evaluated over multiple seasons or whether the Bears need a clear answer by the end of this season about whether he’s their long-term answer at quarterback. Poles largely dodged the question by responding, “We’re taking that just one game at a time and evaluating how he approaches every single game and executes it, and then we’ll build long-term from there.”

However, Poles did speak to what the Bears are watching for in Fields each game.

“How he’s being used,” Poles said. “So are we putting him in a position where he’s being successful? And then the execution and the details of what he’s being asked to do and really speeding up to the game and making decisions quicker. But again, the beautiful thing about football is it’s reliant on everybody else. So as a whole, we have to improve.”

