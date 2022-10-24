ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N'Keal Harry active in New England, to make Bears debut against Patriots

By 670 Staff
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Bears receiver N'Keal Harry is active Monday night and will make his debut for Chicago against the team that traded him.

Harry was dealt by the Patriots to the Bears in July in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He missed the first six games of the season after suffering an ankle injury in August.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, Harry had 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns over parts of three seasons.

The Bears' other inactives include tight end Jake Tonges, cornerback Lamar Jackson, receiver Isaiah Coulter and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan.

Kickoff between the Bears (2-4) and Patriots (3-3) comes at 7:15 p.m. CT.

