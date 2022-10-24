ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County Election 2022 weekly update: October 24

By Lookout Staff
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcrKx_0ilA8okf00
Watsonville City Council member and Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Two weeks to go until the Nov. 8 election, and we’ve got it well-covered.

Tonight is Lookout’s third Candidate Forum, live at Hotel Paradox , 6-8:30 p.m. It’s free, of course, and already has lots of sign-ups, but there’s still time to register , to attend in-person or catch the action via Zoom here .

Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl will again moderate, bringing out the candidates’ views and differences, and lightening things up with a finishing lightning round or two. Tonight, candidates, Gail Pellerin and Liz Lawler, competitors for the new State Assembly District 28, debate. They will be followed by the five candidates for two city of Santa Cruz City Council seats, in the two subsequent panels. And as we did with the last forums, you can can watch them later on Lookout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZ696_0ilA8okf00

This week, we published our first endorsements in the November races, taking stands on city of Santa Cruz Measure N and the Santa Cruz mayor with more to soon follow. And Community Voices is chock full of your election opinions – and the direct pitches from the candidates themselves.

We’d like to call particular attention to our stories on the south County contested races, with the somewhat-embattled Jimmy Dutra taking the offensive against Felipe Hernandez in the 4th District Supervisors race and the two veterans opposing each other for the one contested Watsonville City Council contest.

Amid the political wrangling, let’s also keep an eye on education. Correspondent Hillary Ojeda kicks off our three-part series on education on the ballot, first taking a broad look at the issues confronting everyone involved in the schools – and those who want to serve us as school board members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dGfg_0ilA8okf00

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Who are Santa Cruz's District 4 city council candidates? None has held public office before

None of the three District 4 candidates — Greg Hyver, Hector Marin and Scott Newsome — has held elected office before. They all acknowledge they have much to learn, and each has a unique vision of Santa Cruz's needs. Hyver advocates for direct democracy, Marin is a Latino activist who seeks change, and Newsome calls himself a political pragmatist. Here, each briefly answers two Lookout questions to help voters understand them better.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz City Council candidates for District 6: Is our council doing well or does it need to change?

Santa Cruz's two District 6 city council candidates are Renée Golder and Sean Maxwell. Both are parents who want to see the creation of a Westside business organization. Both support clearing the Benchlands homeless encampment and a version of an oversized vehicle ordinance. Golder, the incumbent, is against Measures N and O. Maxwell is for both. Maxwell wants to shake up the city council, while Golder thinks it's headed in the right direction. Here, each briefly answers two Lookout questions to help voters understand them better.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Filings show largest donors in Gilroy council race

Tom Cline has garnered the most cash for his Gilroy City Council bid among the six candidates, campaign finance documents show. Cline, the owner of Cline Glass Contractors and a Gilroy Garlic Festival board member, has raised $27,345 since March, according to forms filed with the City Clerk’s office on Sept. 29. That number also includes $4,500 he loaned to his campaign.
GILROY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Measure Q keeps growth within Watsonville city limits. Don't listen to the naysayers; vote yes.

Measure Q is not "against" growth, argues Betty Bobeda, former Watsonville mayor. It's against growth that would destroy the city's valuable farmland and for growth that would use existing underused lots for housing. She decries the negativity of the campaign against the measure and insists special interests are driving it. "Can anyone," she challenges, "name one place where paving over farmland has solved housing problems, reduced real estate costs or addressed homelessness?"
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

A Lookout View: Vote no on Measure O

Lookout Endorsement: If we want a vibrant farmers market, more affordable housing, a jewel of a new main branch library — and the ability to chart the future of downtown Santa Cruz step by step, with a free and open public process — we urge a no vote on Measure O. We think it will limit and restrict us too much today and tomorrow.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Assembly District 30 update: Will Addis' advantage in Santa Cruz, Monterey push her past Nohrden?

Vicki Nohrden of Monterey, the Republican candidate in the race for state Assembly District 30, garnered more votes in San Luis Obispo County than Morro Bay's Dawn Addis in the June primary. But Addis (along with three other Democratic candidates) carried the vote in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties and seems likely to collect the votes of those three other Democrats.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Pellerin vs. Lawler: What each Assembly District 28 candidate is learning on the 'other side of the hill'

When you are a Republican campaigning in Santa Cruz or a Democrat walking some of the more conservative zones of San Jose, there are conversations that sometimes strike a different tone. Liz Lawler and Gail Pellerin are seeing it firsthand, yet each candidate says she is far more about breaking down those lines that divide as both seek a seat in Sacramento. They face off in a Lookout candidate forum Monday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kazu.org

30 Year Monterey County Sheriff’s Department Veteran Runs For Top Job

Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal has decided not to run for re-election, opening the door for two candidates with different backgrounds. Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto is running against Joe Moses, a captain in the Monterey County Sheriff Department assigned to the jail. He has worked for the department for almost three decades.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

A Lookout View: Vote Fred Keeley for Santa Cruz mayor

Lookout Endorsement: Fred Keeley can't sweep in and fix all of Santa Cruz's problems. However, given his deep experience and wide connections, he is well suited and well qualified to be the city's first directly elected mayor in this time of great stress. Politics is about timing as much as policy, and Keeley matches this moment well. What we would expect from him over the next four years can be summed up in one word: leadership.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz. Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Mechanic II at Santa Cruz...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

