Santa Cruz County Election 2022 weekly update: October 24

Watsonville City Council member and Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Two weeks to go until the Nov. 8 election, and we’ve got it well-covered.

Tonight is Lookout’s third Candidate Forum, live at Hotel Paradox , 6-8:30 p.m. It’s free, of course, and already has lots of sign-ups, but there’s still time to register , to attend in-person or catch the action via Zoom here .

Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl will again moderate, bringing out the candidates’ views and differences, and lightening things up with a finishing lightning round or two. Tonight, candidates, Gail Pellerin and Liz Lawler, competitors for the new State Assembly District 28, debate. They will be followed by the five candidates for two city of Santa Cruz City Council seats, in the two subsequent panels. And as we did with the last forums, you can can watch them later on Lookout.

This week, we published our first endorsements in the November races, taking stands on city of Santa Cruz Measure N and the Santa Cruz mayor with more to soon follow. And Community Voices is chock full of your election opinions – and the direct pitches from the candidates themselves.

We’d like to call particular attention to our stories on the south County contested races, with the somewhat-embattled Jimmy Dutra taking the offensive against Felipe Hernandez in the 4th District Supervisors race and the two veterans opposing each other for the one contested Watsonville City Council contest.

Amid the political wrangling, let’s also keep an eye on education. Correspondent Hillary Ojeda kicks off our three-part series on education on the ballot, first taking a broad look at the issues confronting everyone involved in the schools – and those who want to serve us as school board members.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .