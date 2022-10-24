Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester Civic Theatre opens “Murder for Two,” “Haunted Theatre”
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for a different way to celebrate Halloween, you have not one, but two different options at the Rochester Civic Theatre. Opening Thursday, October 27, Murder for Two is a nearly two-hour-long musical version of your classic “whodunit” story. During the show, one tries to figure out who killed the great American novelist Arthur Whitney at his own surprise party.
KAAL-TV
Petition to create National Trick-or-Treat Day
(ABC 6 News) – There are many Halloween events happening in Rochester this weekend, but it’s Monday night when kids will be flooding the streets with trick-or-treating. Now people are saying trick-or-treating is for the weekends only. The Halloween & Costume Association has petitioned every year since 2018...
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
KAAL-TV
Austin’s Nexus-Gerard Family Healing receives $150K gift from Thielen Foundation
(ABC 6 News) – The Thielen Foundation announced it has pledged a $1 million gift to be shared by 8 Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, and outpatient community mental health services and residential treatment facility in Austin, has been named as one of the recipients and will receive $150,000.
KAAL-TV
Candidate for county attorney receives citation
(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
multihousingnews.com
Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Midwest Expansion
The real estate private equity firm is building the addition at SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit property purchased earlier this year in Rochester, Minn. is expanding its national development platform with construction of a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit, garden-style community in Rochester, Minn., acquired in April.
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Coming to Downtown Rochester
I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: N Broadway assault suspect found with missing girl
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Rochester teenager accused of assault on N Broadway was found with a missing Stewartville girl, according to the juvenile girl’s father. Jacob George Bale, 18, was allegedly spotted on N Broadway and Northern Heights Drive NE with the Stewartville girl around 7:20 p.m., according to Rochester police.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Ronald McDonald House gets new leadership
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s Ronald McDonald House gets new leadership, straight from the Mayo Clinic. Nick Mueller, who was the previous Vice Chair of Development Operations at Mayo Clinic, says he is excited to lead the non-profit that makes a difference to so many families. “We’re here...
Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway
Ahh weekend getaways. Just long enough to relax for a bit, but not too long, ya know? A popular weekend getaway (or even just day trip) spot for us Rochester, Minnesota residents would be the Twin Cities. But there's another midwest city that was named one of the best places to go for a weekend getaway and Rochester isn't terribly far from it.
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man assaulted over vape pens; three arrested
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was assaulted by three teenagers during a would-be vape sale Wednesday morning. Kelvin Cooper, 18, and two juvenile boys — a Rochester 15-year-old and a St. Charles 17-year-old — face charges of 1st-degree robbery, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester police department said.
KAAL-TV
Food service workers at Mayo reach deal with employer Morrison Healthcare
(ABC 6 News) – A new deal has been reached for union food service workers at Mayo who are employed by Morrison Healthcare. A tentative agreement was announced after 6 months of bargaining following a picket in Rochester in August. The tentative 5-year contract agreement will go to members...
