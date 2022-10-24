ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

CBS New York

Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Southampton mayor issues veiled threat to store’s landlord

The closure of a beloved Southampton store prompted the village’s mayor to threaten the landlord with affordable housing. Mayor Jesse Warren proposed rezoning the property at 120 North Sea Road in Southampton, Dan’s Papers reported. The property was home to Schmidt’s Market for 43 years, but it recently closed because the rent got too high, the business owner told News 12.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton

A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Truck Beach Trespass Cases Nixed

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A judge dismissed trespassing charges October 18 against 14 fishermen who drove onto Truck Beach in an act of civil disobedience last year, but the legal saga has yet to reach a conclusion. Southampton Town Justice Gary Weber, who took the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

April Gornik Injured in Hit-And-Run

The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and other injuries when she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Ferry Road in North... more. On a recent trip to the basement of the Sag Harbor Village Police headquarters, Chief ... by Stephen J....
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Sheriff Holds Two-Day Conference Focusing on Gangs, Auto Thefts, Ghost Guns and Human Trafficking

On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. hosted the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office 14th Gang Conference at the Hilton Long Island in Melville, bringing together nearly 500 law enforcement professionals from around the Country to hear from esteemed speakers on the state of gangs and current crime topics including MS-13, ‘ghost guns’, human trafficking and auto thefts.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

