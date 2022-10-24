Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
Kiosks to Add Digital Map Service to Town Parking Lots
`Three town parking lots could soon be getting kiosks with digital map information through a grant from Suffolk County. The kiosks would display directions to businesses from the parking lots at Elm and Main Streets, from New and Green Streets and from Gerard Street. The Read More ...
Parking time on Main Street reduced, fines increased for locking animal in vehicles during ‘extreme heat’ : Riverhead Town Board wrap-up
The Riverhead Town Board adopted a local law reducing the time people can park along Main Street from Ostrander to Osborn Avenues from two hours to one hour, except for certain marked stalls with 15-minute time limits. The amendment passed last Tuesday in a unanimous vote also removes the 30-minute...
Town Board gets updated look at Town Square ideas during ‘activation plan’ presentation
The Riverhead Town Board received updated renderings and development plans for the new Town Square and the Peconic Riverfront during a presentation on public space activation at Thursday’s work session. The presentation outlined the ongoing development of the downtown area and also unveiled plans for two parking garages off...
27east.com
Pilot Traffic Program Begins, ‘Working Well,’ According to Highway Superintendent
The long-aborning blinking light pilot traffic easement program began on Monday, October 24, and by Tuesday had “just a couple hiccups,” according to Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. By... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree...
therealdeal.com
Southampton mayor issues veiled threat to store’s landlord
The closure of a beloved Southampton store prompted the village’s mayor to threaten the landlord with affordable housing. Mayor Jesse Warren proposed rezoning the property at 120 North Sea Road in Southampton, Dan’s Papers reported. The property was home to Schmidt’s Market for 43 years, but it recently closed because the rent got too high, the business owner told News 12.
27east.com
East Hampton Town Police Arrest 13-Year-Old After Social Media Post Threatens School Violence
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East Hampton Town Police said in a statement on Wednesday, October 26,... more. East Hampton Town Police are investigating an incident in which a Springs School student fired a BB gun on...
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
27east.com
Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton
UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
Developer pitches bringing indoor sports facilities and new outdoor fields to Veterans Memorial Park
Veterans Memorial Park could see development of more than an ice rink in the not-so-distant future, as another company is looking to build indoor sports facilities and multipurpose outdoor fields to an undeveloped section of the Calverton municipal park. Peter Bellard of Setauket, president and CEO of Conscience Bay Group,...
27east.com
East Hampton Town’s Ravaged, ‘Ill Thriven’ Pitch Pine Forests
East Hampton Town’s pitch pine forests have been ravaged by the southern pine borer more than any other Long Island community’s. Near the end of this summer, the Napeague pitch... more. When I was a young lad growing up in Mattituck, on the North Fork, I ... 11...
Update: ShopRite reopens after small interior fire forced temporary closing Wednesday morning
Update: 12:45 p.m. – ShopRite has reopened after a small fire inside the store forced the Riverhead supermarket to temporarily shut its doors this morning, the Riverhead Fire Marshal said. Riverhead firefighters were called to the store at about 8:15 this morning for a fire that started in an...
Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
danspapers.com
Truck Beach Trespass Cases Nixed
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A judge dismissed trespassing charges October 18 against 14 fishermen who drove onto Truck Beach in an act of civil disobedience last year, but the legal saga has yet to reach a conclusion. Southampton Town Justice Gary Weber, who took the...
NBC New York
Long Island Family's Dog Gets Hit by Cop Car — And They Want County to Cover Vet Bills
A family on Long Island says they are being saddled with high veterinary bills after their dog was hit by a car. But it wasn't just any car: It was a Nassau County police car. Now the family wants the county to pay up, but the county executive says their bills are not the county's problem.
Police: Attempted larceny of an ATM at Islandia bank
News 12 photographers say they could see the damaged ATM still on the scene.
27east.com
April Gornik Injured in Hit-And-Run
The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and other injuries when she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Ferry Road in North... more. On a recent trip to the basement of the Sag Harbor Village Police headquarters, Chief ... by Stephen J....
Southold Town Board reaches settlement agreement to reinstate police chief
Chief Martin Flatley was under fire after a retirement party was held during the height of the pandemic, when gatherings of 10 or more people were not allowed.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff Holds Two-Day Conference Focusing on Gangs, Auto Thefts, Ghost Guns and Human Trafficking
On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. hosted the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office 14th Gang Conference at the Hilton Long Island in Melville, bringing together nearly 500 law enforcement professionals from around the Country to hear from esteemed speakers on the state of gangs and current crime topics including MS-13, ‘ghost guns’, human trafficking and auto thefts.
Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Yaphank
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway, which caused gridlock during the morning commute. The crash took place in Yaphank around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the westbound side. According to the Suffolk County Police, Nassau County resident Josephine...
