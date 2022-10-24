Read full article on original website
Binance Launches Oracle Services on BNB Chain
Crypto exchange Binance has launched an oracle service called Binance Oracle to power the BNB chain ecosystem, making it the first-ever blockchain to use Binance Oracle. Though the team at Binance has stated they have plans to expand it to other chains. “The ability to connect smart contracts with off-chain data will be made available for other blockchains in due time,” said BNB Chain investment director Gwendolyn Regina.
Listed DeFi Company AQRU unveils Crypto-collateralized Lending Service
AQRU plc, a decentralized finance (DeFi) company based in the UK, on Tuesday, announced the launch of BlockLender, a start-up providing cryptocurrency-collateralized lending services to users. According to the report, BlockLender is set to provide digital asset-holders with the opportunity to use their cryptocurrency as collateral to access affordable instant...
FTX Looking to Launch its Own Stablecoin - Sam Bankman-Fried
Cryptocurrency trading behemoth, FTX Derivative Exchange may soon launch its own stablecoin as confirmed by its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. Speaking in an interview with Web3 news media, The Big Whale, Bankman-Fried discussed a number of the industry’s perceptions with respect to the exchange’s position atop the ongoing crypto winter.
MAS Seeks to Ban All Forms of Crypto Credits in Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a new set of guidelines in its characteristic manner to tame the risks inherent in the crypto industry to retail consumers. The MAS said Digital Payment Token (DPT) service providers must not issue any form of credit facilities to consumers that can...
Crypto Firm Q9 Capital Wins Dubai's Regulatory Approval for Provisional Virtual Asset
Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has received regulatory approval for a provisional virtual asset (VA) from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the company announced. The entry into the UAE is part of the company's expansion efforts and aims to acquire a full operating license in accordance with VARA requirements.
Kazakhstan to Integrate its Digital Tenge into the BNB Chain
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) is set to integrate its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) dubbed the Digital Tenge into the BNB Chain ecosystem. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance Exchange said its efforts to drive the mainstream adoption of digital currencies were not halted when it secured the license to operate in Kazakhstan about 2 weeks ago.
Hong Kong, Singapore Sees Diverging Approaches to Retail Crypto Trading
Hong Kong is planning to shift to a friendlier approach towards cryptocurrencies starting next year, according to a Bloomberg report, while neighbouring Singapore is planning to impose fresh restrictions on consumers. People familiar with the matter, who asked to remain anonymous, told Bloomberg that the information is not public yet,...
Unregistered Crypto Asset Manager BPS Sued by Aussie Regulator
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has brought civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against BPS Financial Pty Ltd, one of the asset management firms operating in the country. According to a press release shared by the regulator, BPS Financial made a number of false and misleading statements...
Mastercard, BitOasis Roll Out Crypto-Linked Cards in the MENA Region
Payment giant Mastercard has inked a deal with Middle East-based cryptocurrency exchange BitOasis to establish a series of crypto card programs aimed at boosting daily cryptocurrency usage in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, according to local media outlet Khaleej Times. Through the strategic partnership, BitOasis users will...
Binance Confirms Equity Investment in Musk's Acquisition, Dogecoin Stimulated over Deal
Dogecoin has been trading up 35% since Monday following the news about Elon Musk has completed the deal to acquire Twitter's social media giant. Doge soared its price by 10% up after the Tesla chief executive changed his Twitter bio to read “Chief of Twit” on Wednesday. After...
BlazeSwap Delivers New DeFi Standard With Flare Network: a DEX offering Enhanced Organic Yields
Dubai, UAE | October 26th, 2022 — BlazeSwap is an upcoming decentralized exchange (DEX) launching on Flare Network, the new blockchain that aims to connect everything. BlazeSwap will be the first and only DEX on Flare offering users Flare’s price oracle delegation and network airdrop rewards on top of liquidity provider fees.
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
San Francisco, California, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform the agricultural sector. The move will enable the digitization of agricultural assets, making it easier for farmers in the region to obtain finance. The project will involve the Lagos State...
Bitcoin Surges Past $20,000, Ether Bounces As USD Weakens
Fresh data from TradingView financial visualization platform shows that the crypto market is witnessing a strong rally currently. Bitcoin finally surged above the $20,000 price level on Tuesday, October 25. At the time of writing, the largest cryptocurrency is trading at $20,235.75, 4.06% up in the last 24 hours, according to TradingView.
UAE's Central Bank Completes Wholesale CBDC Pilot Program
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) said on Wednesday that it has completed the first and the largest wholesale pilot of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) transactions. CBUAE said it conducted the six-week pilot project through participation with other regulators, including the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the...
Fantom Collaborates With Dedaub To Automatically Detect Smart Contract Bugs With Watchdog
In the latest announcement from the scalable layer 1 platform, Fantom announced its collaboration with Dedaub to leverage its automated system called Watchdog to look for smart contract bugs in the Fantom ecosystem. Watchdog is an automated system developed due to Fantom's partnership with security firm Dedaub. Using an automated,...
Compound Protocol Halts Supply of Four Tokens Due To Low Liquidity
After many votes in favour of it, the decentralized lending protocol Compound has decided to pause the supply of four tokens used as lending assets for collateral on the platform. Due to their low liquidity in the market, Compound protocol recently set out a proposal to the community for halting...
ShareRing Rolls Out Skinny ID for Frictionless Blockchain-Based Digital Identity Solutions
ShareRing, a blockchain-based ecosystem providing digital identity solutions, has launched Skinny ID, aimed at offering a seamless and frictionless onboarding process. “Introducing Skinny ID, ShareRing’s simplified sign-up process that removes friction on the onboarding journey and allows users to explore the ShareRing ecosystem without having to provide any government IDs.”
Celsius Gets Green Light from Bankruptcy Judge for Bidding Plans
Celsius Network has received a green light from a federal bankruptcy judge bidding procedure plans. The next step will include setting up a motion schedule to see the crypto lender's assets sold by the end of the year. On October 21, Celsius announced through Twitter, "at today’s hearing, we made...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey Plans to Launch CBDC in 2023
Turkey’s Presidential Strategy and Budget Office reportedly have submitted the President’s annual plan for 2023, which included discussions on a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The Turkish government plans to launch its country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) by next year. Under the subheading of “Policies and...
Cash App Introduces Bitcoin Transactions via Lightning Network
Payment processing app created by Block Inc, Cash App, has now added support for Bitcoin transactions enabling users to both send and receive Bitcoin via the lightning network. After its integration with the lightning network in February to allow users to make payments using Bitcoin, Cash App has now added...
