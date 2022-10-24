Crypto exchange Binance has launched an oracle service called Binance Oracle to power the BNB chain ecosystem, making it the first-ever blockchain to use Binance Oracle. Though the team at Binance has stated they have plans to expand it to other chains. “The ability to connect smart contracts with off-chain data will be made available for other blockchains in due time,” said BNB Chain investment director Gwendolyn Regina.

