thecoinrise.com
Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to launch Blockchain-powered crypto exchange platform
Israel’s major equity and debt market, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), now has ambitions to create a blockchain and digital asset-based trading platform. The exchange will create various kinds of tokenized digital assets with an emphasis on the development of distributed ledger and smart contract technology, according to a recent announcement.
blockchain.news
MAS Seeks to Ban All Forms of Crypto Credits in Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a new set of guidelines in its characteristic manner to tame the risks inherent in the crypto industry to retail consumers. The MAS said Digital Payment Token (DPT) service providers must not issue any form of credit facilities to consumers that can...
blockchain.news
Mastercard, BitOasis Roll Out Crypto-Linked Cards in the MENA Region
Payment giant Mastercard has inked a deal with Middle East-based cryptocurrency exchange BitOasis to establish a series of crypto card programs aimed at boosting daily cryptocurrency usage in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, according to local media outlet Khaleej Times. Through the strategic partnership, BitOasis users will...
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
thenewscrypto.com
Q9 Capital Granted Virtual Asset License by Dubai’s Regulator
The firm has filed for a complete operating license and has made public its plans. There are now Q9 branches in Hong Kong, London, and Limassol. Q9 Capital, a cryptocurrency investment platform based in Hong Kong, has been granted temporary virtual asset permission by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Dubai (VARA). The firm has filed for a complete operating license and has made public its plans to expand into the UAE.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
financefeeds.com
Zonda Review: An Accessible and Secure Cryptocurrency Exchange for All
The world of cryptocurrency has exploded over the last decade, morphing from a small market with select investors into an international phenomenon. To facilitate this growth, new cryptocurrency exchanges from across the globe have given users a platform to invest in their favorite cryptos. However, as a fairly new system,...
blockchain.news
69 % Female Crypto Investors in U.S. Adopt Holding Strategy, Survey Shows
Female Americans continue to be resilient as cryptocurrency owners, despite the broad market turmoil being experienced, according to a survey by global crypto financial services company BlockFi. Through the latest edition of the Real Talk survey, BlockFi suggested that female crypto investors on American soil had a long-term outlook because...
Chime, Nubank No.1 in PYMNTS’ Digital Banking App Provider Ranking
In the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Digital Banking apps, 13 apps have earned a place on this month’s Top 10 list. Highlights from this month’s picks include two leaders that hold down the first ranking slot, two apps that have fallen down the ladder, one app that joined the leaders, and one app that stands alone no longer sharing the No. 5 slot.
financefeeds.com
Q9 Capital gets crypto investment licence in Dubai
Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has secured a provisional virtual assets licence to operate in Dubai. The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has obtained the approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara). Founded in 2020, Q9 Capital offers an Auto-Invest package to deliver systematic investment strategies to the crypto market...
blockchain.news
blockchain.news
Swiss’ SEBA Bank Launches Regulated Custody Services for Blue Chip NFTs
SEBA bank, a crypto-friendly bank in Zug, Switzerland, on Wednesday, announced the launch of an NFT custody solution that gives customers the ability to hold Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) without the hassle of managing private keys themselves. The Swiss bank said the new service is set to enable customers to store...
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin, Crypto Bill Passes House Of Commons In U.K. – Bitcoin Magazine
The Financial Services and Markets bill passes the House of Commons, heads to the House of Lords. Draft bill seeks to establish digital assets, such as bitcoin, as regulated financial instruments. Lawmakers are consulting with stakeholders and industry leaders throughout the process. Legislators in the U.K. voted to recognize bitcoin...
boundingintocrypto.com
Nigerian CBDC Still Not Widely Used a Year After Launch – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
On October 25, Nigeria commemorated the first anniversary of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s e-naira, even as more residents continue to snub the digital currency. In a move aimed at boosting the use of the CBDC, the central bank is offering a 5% discount to motorized rickshaw drivers and passengers that use the e-naira. Kingsley Obiora, a deputy governor at the CBN, suggested that the digital currency needs “a little push from the government” if it is to be widely embraced.
