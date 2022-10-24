ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

WWEEK

More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session

In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders made their voices heard over what could be very bold steps taken by the city to manage homeless encampments. On the city’s website, over 200 people were signed up to testify in front of Portland City Council Wednesday night. One of them is Scott Kerman, the director of Blanchet House, a large local nonprofit in Old Town that provides meals and services for those living on the streets. He says a camping ban may create unnecessary conflict.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announces opening of new Safe Rest Villages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announced there will be two more Safe Rest Village opening soon to help address the city’s homelessness issue. The new Menlo Park Village site is located on Southeast Ash Street. Commissioner Ryan will host a pre-opening tour on Friday. The city has not yet announced an opening date.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

HILLSBORO, OR

