WWEEK
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Officials release grim details on homicide of Portland hiker, puppy
An investigation into the mysterious death of a Portland hiker and his dog left family with few answers in the two months that have followed. Now, after multiple requests from KOIN 6 News, public officials say they were shot to death and two people are facing charges.
WATCH: Hardesty, Gonzalez debate for Portland City Council spot
There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a 4-year term.
kptv.com
Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders made their voices heard over what could be very bold steps taken by the city to manage homeless encampments. On the city’s website, over 200 people were signed up to testify in front of Portland City Council Wednesday night. One of them is Scott Kerman, the director of Blanchet House, a large local nonprofit in Old Town that provides meals and services for those living on the streets. He says a camping ban may create unnecessary conflict.
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people
(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.
KATU.com
A look at how Portland Police Focused Intervention Team tackles gun violence in the city
KATU recently got an exclusive look inside the team of Portland police officers tasked with slowing the violence on the streets. The Focused Intervention Team launched earlier this year, following a year and a half of turmoil within the police bureau and a spike in gun violence. The officers are...
Homeless organizations differ on Portland camping ban
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's call to ban unsanctioned camping across the city has drawn differing reactions from local organizations.
Judge dismisses $77K fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge revoked a $77,000 campaign finance fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez on Thursday. The judge stated that Gonzalez did not violate campaign finance rules by renting a deeply discounted campaign office space. "The City failed to carry its burden to demonstrate,...
KATU.com
City Council hears Portland mayor's plan to address homelessness, ban unsanctioned camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is pitching his five-resolution plan to solve homelessness to the city council on Wednesday. Among the resolutions is a ban on unsanctioned camping in Portland. He wants to instead open designated, sanctioned spots for the homeless that offers centralized access to services.
KATU.com
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announces opening of new Safe Rest Villages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announced there will be two more Safe Rest Village opening soon to help address the city’s homelessness issue. The new Menlo Park Village site is located on Southeast Ash Street. Commissioner Ryan will host a pre-opening tour on Friday. The city has not yet announced an opening date.
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Portlanders offer mixed reviews on mayor’s camping ban proposal
Members of the Portland City Council were prepared Wednesday to hear public testimony from more than 200 speakers regarding Mayor Ted Wheeler’s and Commissioner Dan Ryan’s joint proposal to address the city’s homelessness crisis. As of 7 p.m., testimony was still ongoing and expected to continue until...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Residents look for light at the end of this tunnel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors near South Kelly and Corbett avenues are taking matters into their own hands but would like a little help from the city. On a recent rainy Monday, we found ourselves with a dedicated group of them. They are on a mission, because they have to...
Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez's stance on the city's homeless crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — With two weeks left until Election Day, KGW is sitting down with each candidate for the Portland city council to hear their stance on the homeless and housing crisis. Recent polls show that this is a top issue for Portland voters heading into November. Earlier this...
KATU.com
New TriMet Codes seek to punish repeat offenders on Portland's public transit
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is considering changes to help keep riders and employees safe. The agency introduced a new ordinance at its Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday morning. It intends to address behavior that disrupts the safety and order of the transit system. "TriMet is working on a...
Portland man suspected of tire-slashing spree, leaving 65 victims in his wake: 'fringes of anarchy'
Portland police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on a man accused of slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles this month, causing thousands in damages.
KATU.com
AFC Urgent Care
They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
