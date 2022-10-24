Read full article on original website
What Is Staking In Cryptocurrency And How Does It Work? A Staking Guide
The ways one can navigate the world of cryptocurrencies keep expanding. Whether you are new to the game, or a full-blown expert, crypto staking may still be the way to go. We’ve prepared your ultimate staking guide with everything you need to know. The ways one can navigate the...
Bitpay integrates ERC-20 tokens backed by Polygon network
Crypto payment service provider Bitpay announced the addition of support to payments in ERC-20 tokens on the Polygon network. The alliance enables Bitpay consumers to buy, store, swap and spend MATIC within the app later this week. In particular, BitPay app holders will have access to spend other ERC-20 tokens including USDC, DAI, ETH and WBTC on the Polygon Network.
TransactCould launches white label FX, CFD, Crypto platform powered by TraderEvolution Global
“We are very excited to be part of the retail trading revolution to deliver reliable and quality solutions to brokers, who in turn, can deliver next level experience to their underlying clients.”. Singapore-based fintech TransactCloud has launched a software-as-a-service white-label trading platform powered by TraderEvolution Global’s software solutions. TransactCloud...
BMLL raises $26 million to democratize Level 3 data for wider industry
BMLL has secured $26 million in a Series B investment led by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund with participation from ACF Investors and other new and existing investors. The funds raised will be used to fuel BMLL’s Level 3 data and analytics products and the firm’s...
AlgoTrader rebrands to Wyden to focus on digital asset trading and orchestration technology
AlgoTrader, the provider of algorithmic trading software to automate trading strategies in crypto, forex, stocks and derivatives, seems to have given in to digital assets. The firm has rebranded to Wyden, reflecting the company’s ambition to grow beyond being a pure OEMS software vendor. By adopting a unified single-brand...
Zonda Review: An Accessible and Secure Cryptocurrency Exchange for All
The world of cryptocurrency has exploded over the last decade, morphing from a small market with select investors into an international phenomenon. To facilitate this growth, new cryptocurrency exchanges from across the globe have given users a platform to invest in their favorite cryptos. However, as a fairly new system,...
CQG teams up with NUTS Finance on institutional crypto infrastructure
CQG, a provider of technology for integrating market data, technical analysis and trade routing, has joined forces with blockchain development lab NUTS Finance to launch “Optio Research.”. The new venture is Web3-based innovation lab focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors. Specifically, Optio Research...
FOREX.com launches PlayMaker in MENA region to avoid emotional trading mistakes
The company has also launched its “0 Commission” campaign to promote a new pricing structure that allows investors to get into trading stocks more easily, in addition to a new set of equities in Mexico. FOREX.com has introduced an expansion to its Trading Plan tools in the MENA...
Crypto investment flows show less bets on Bitcoin decline
As the price of bitcoin continues to consolidate around recent lows, investors trimmed their positions in funds designed to profit from further declines in the cryptocurrency. Investors redeemed a net $7.1 million from short bitcoin funds in the seven days through October 21, the crypto asset manager CoinShares wrote. On a month-to-date basis, assets under management (AUM) in these funds had hit an all-time high of $15 million, representing 10% of total AuM.
CFD broker TopFX attends Forex Expo Dubai: Focus on cTrader and technical analysis
TopFX has exhibited at the Forex Expo in Dubai on October 19th and 20th as part of its expansion strategy across the region and meet market demands in the Middle East. The CFD broker, which has opened a Dubai office last year, was represented by a few executives, including CEO Alex Katsaros, Head of Retention Rachelle Matta, and Global Head of Sales Omar Al-Janabi, at the World Trade Center of Dubai.
CME Group taps CryptoQuant as official provider of on-chain data for Datamine platform
“Digital asset investment was considered dangerous speculation compared to other assets such as stocks, gold, or properties. This bias has formed as there was no reliable information in this industry, and investors were purchasing digital assets without a data-based analysis.”. CryptoQuant has become the official provider of on-chain data for...
Robinhood dives deeper into crypto with addition of Aave and Tezos
Commission-free brokerage Robinhood Markets added two new crypto tokens, Tezos (XTZ) and Aave (AAVE), bringing its total line up to 19. The new offerings are high-flying DeFi tokens as demand has boomed and industry heavyweights continue to back decentralized finance. Aave, a decentralized lending protocol that lets users lend or...
Binetrix Review 2022 – Is Binetrix Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our Binetrix review today to learn all you need to know about Binetrix before signing up with the broker (binetrix.com). The choice of professional and successful traders is Binetrix as concluded through various surveys. It brings fresh and up-to-date opportunities to the financial market. Customers can get themselves engaged in a profitable and beneficial trading environment by joining this broker.
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep.#10: Advanced Markets’ Aratovskaya on credit, MT5, pre-hedging
The tenth episode of the FinanceFeeds Podcast hosted by our Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev is out. On the other side was Anya Aratovskaya, VP of Institutional FX at Advanced Markets Group, the provider of Direct Market Access (DMA) liquidity, credit and technology solutions to the foreign exchange, energy, precious metals and CFD markets.
AKO Markets Review – Is AKO Markets Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our AKO Markets review today to learn all you need to know about AKO Markets before signing up with the broker (akomarkets.com) AKO Markets is getting huge fame nowadays. High security and one of the best customer care opportunities make this brokerage platform superior and recommendable among all brokers. All users feel convenient while executing trades here. Thereof, it is important to share its key amenities in this AKO Markets review.
Inhouse Development, Bespoke Software or Turnkey Solutions for brokers
What should brokers consider when the fintech market offers several similar solutions from different providers?. Oftentimes it’s difficult for brokers to decide which technology provider to choose, even if they know what kind of solution the brokerage needs. The fintech market may simultaneously offer several seemingly similar solutions from different technological providers. The price cannot be a deciding factor, especially when it comes to comprehensive products like investment systems, including investment systems, liquidity bridges, or large risk management solutions. Then what should brokers pay attention to, and how can they choose the most suitable solution that covers their unique needs and strengthens the business?
Cash App enables Bitcoin Lightning for up to $999/week
Popular mobile payments service Cash App has added a layer-2 payment protocol Lightning Network to help users transact with bitcoin, nearly three years after it initially announced it will do so. The feature was rolled out secretly earlier this year to a handful of users. At the time, the company...
SEMPSA JP taps Aurus to offer tokenized precious metals
Aurus, the blockchain platform specializing in tokenizing precious metals, has inked strategic partnership with Spanish good delivery precious metals refinery SEMPSA JP. SEMPSA JP taps Aurus blockchain protocol to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Specifically, it will enable five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP to sell tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores.
SeaCoast Prepares to Host Token Sale and Make Sailing Safer
Now, anyone with a potentially world-changing idea can create an app for that, and if the world agrees with their vision, the realization will follow. SeaCoast is one such startup, and yes it’s going down the app-as-global-game-changer route. If there’s one thing the 21st century has taught it’s that...
