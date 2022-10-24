Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Special education teacher shortage a growing issue in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your child may be affected by the teacher shortage in Alabama and people trained to teach students with special needs are in even shorter supply. While there weren’t enough of these teachers before the pandemic, Alabama Education Association Regional Manager William Tunnell says the shortage of qualified special education teachers has only gotten worse.
wbrc.com
Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
WSFA
Preliminary plan revealed for new Pike Road High School
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools recently revealed the preliminary layout for its new high school campus. “There’s a lot of things that happen before you start moving dirt. You have to go through the programming phase and the design phase,” said Pike Road Schools Superintendent Keith Lankford. “We know we need eight to 10 English classrooms, social studies classrooms, science classrooms. We’re designing the band room and the gymnasium. We’re putting the blocks together to form a school.”
WSFA
‘Alarming’ flu increase forces Alex City Schools into remote learning
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students within the Alexander City school system will move to remote learning after an “alarming” increase in flu cases. According to the school system, students will continue remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26. All extracurricular activities will be canceled on those days but will resume on Thursday, Oct. 27.
WSFA
Troy University gets $3M grant for community health worker program
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health care resources can be more difficult to access for those in rural areas in the state, but Troy University has received a federal grant that may help bridge this gap. The Health Resources and Services Administration presented Troy University’s College of Health and Human Services...
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
WSFA
Alabama continues to expand job market
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least 400 new jobs are coming to the River Region. The company, Hyundai Mobis, will expand in Montgomery. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, this is another win for the state. “We support the work of companies that choose to make Alabama home,” said Ivey. “And...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
WSFA
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
WSFA
Wiregrass women to compete in 2022 Miss Troy University pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight Troy University students will compete in the 50th Miss Troy University Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 29. The pageant will begin at 5 p.m. in the Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy Campus. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for the general public. The winner...
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
Alabama: Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
WSFA
Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue. According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer. A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the...
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
alreporter.com
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest months of the year,...
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
