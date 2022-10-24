Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Three-star 2024 Tight End Ryner Swanson Says Getting an Ohio State Offer “Would Be Hard To Turn Down,” Brandon Inniss Honored As All-American
Three-star 2024 tight end Ryner Swanson may reside in California, but his family has plenty of Ohio roots. His father, Boad, graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1991. A good portion of the Swanson family still resides in the Columbus area, so Ryner is used to making yearly trips to Columbus.
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg's Pick Six Against Iowa Symbolized the Difference in This Year's Ohio State Defense
At first, it looked like (yet) another lousy throw. Spencer Petras' Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day began by throwing a perfect spiral directly into the hands of Tanner McCalister. The only problem? McCalister does not play for Petras' team, the Iowa Hawkeyes. For anyone who follows the sport...
Eleven Warriors
Penn State Game Trailer Has Us Ready to Chase Greatness With the Buckeyes
The Buckeyes will take another step toward greatness on Saturday. Ohio State travels to State College, Pennsylvania, this weekend for a battle with Penn State. In Happy Valley, nothing is given, everything is earned. "It's time to find out what we are willing to do for our climb, and all...
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
Eleven Warriors
Second-Worst Rushing Performance Since 2011 Renews Concerns About Ohio State Ground Game:
Ohio State’s frustrating performance on the ground against Iowa was an anomaly for the Buckeyes this season. Perhaps it will remain one through the rest of the year. Even on a day that the Buckeyes struggled mightily to get anything going on the ground, mostly to no avail, they still managed to rack up 54 points on one of the nation’s better defenses.
Eleven Warriors
Penn State Week Mic Check:
Fresh off a 54-10 thrashing of Iowa, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday to review the win over the Hawkeyes and preview this Saturday's matchup at No. 13 Penn State. Despite the many successes realized in a 44-point win, the fact of the matter...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
Eleven Warriors
Analyzing Ohio State’s Performance Against Iowa, Previewing A Big Game at Penn State and Drafting Buckeye Basketball Lineups
Ohio State wasn’t perfect against Iowa, but its defense sure came close. Even though the Buckeyes didn’t have their best offensive day against Iowa, they still scored more points than a Kirk Ferentz-led Hawkeye team has ever allowed. Given that, the good certainly far outweighed the bad in Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa, especially on defense – where Dan’s prediction that the defense would outscore Iowa’s offense came true – though there are reasonable questions to be asked about Ohio State’s rushing offense after the Buckeyes struggled in that regard on Saturday.
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
Eleven Warriors
Penn State Beat Writer Ben Jones Analyzes Nittany Lions’ Strengths and Issues, Chances of Beating Ohio State
NOON – SATURDAY, OCT. 29. As Ohio State prepares for its trip to Happy Valley this weekend, we welcome back Ben Jones, who covers Penn State for StateCollege.com, to get his insight on whether the Nittany Lions are as good as their record indicates, what their strengths and weaknesses are, why Sean Clifford is still their starting quarterback, what kind of environment we should expect from a noon game at Beaver Stadium and what needs to happen for Penn State to have a chance to upset Ohio State on Saturday.
247Sports
College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines
As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
FanSided
Ohio State basketball: Predicting how the season will shake out
The Ohio State basketball team will be back on the court in just under a week when they take on Chaminade in a scrimmage. It will be our first look at a team that is almost completely new. Because this team is so new, it makes it a little hard to project where they will finish the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
Eleven Warriors
Andrew Dennis Enjoyed His First Visit to Columbus and Justin Frye's Coaching Style, Micah Hudson Appreciates Ohio State's Culture
Three weeks ago while he was sitting in class, 2024 three-star Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Dennis received a text from Ohio State Director of Recruiting Strategy Nick Murphy. Murphy expressed to Dennis that OSU was interested in him as a prospect, and hoped to host him on a visit soon....
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for Performance Against Iowa
Tommy Eichenberg has earned a national defensive player of the week award for the second time this year. Previously named as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, Eichenberg added another honor this week when he was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his performance against Iowa.
Eleven Warriors
2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style
Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
Eleven Warriors
Chip Trayanum to Play Running Back for Ohio State After Walk-On TC Caffey Ruled Out for the Year With a “Long-Term Issue”
Months after Evan Pryor was lost for the season, Ohio State's running back depth took another hit when Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that TC Caffey would be out for the year. Caffey, a freshman walk-on from Hubbard, Ohio, had been thrust into a role as the team's fourth tailback after Pryor suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp and received carries in Ohio State's matchups with Toledo and Michigan State.
Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
