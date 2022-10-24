Read full article on original website
BET
Tennessee Man Speaks Out About Violent Arrest During Traffic Stop
Oakland, Tennessee, man who had video of his arrest go viral claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated Press...
Boy found dead in April identified, mother 1 of 2 suspects
Authorities say a boy found dead inside a suitcase last spring in rural southern Indiana has been identified as a 5-year-old from Georgia, and the child’s mother and another woman are suspects in his death. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said Wednesday the boy was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Huls says the boy’s mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, and the other woman, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice in his death. Coleman was arrested last week but Anderson remains at large. Anderson also faces an arrest warrant for murder issued Tuesday.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman’s car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Violent juvenile crime increasing in Tennessee, but what are the root causes? Experts explain
Studies show a correlation between adverse childhood experiences and the likelihood of teens ending up in state custody.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, of Harris County, Texas, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week. He’s being held in Hall County, Nebraska, and faces an extradition hearing Friday. Authorities say the teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the killing of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. The teen’s father reported them missing Oct. 13.
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.
Advocate pushes for states to adopt trailer registration system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is drawing attention to the fact that some types of trailers in Tennessee do not need a registration, and he explains how this rule is now helping some thieves. The Tennessee Department of Revenue lists a number of trailers that do not require a...
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to court […]
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 27, 2022
LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Speaks at Cumberland University
Cumberland University hosted former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and active Cumberland University Board of Trust member William C. Koch, Jr. as he participated in the university’s Vise Library Speaker Series on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Justice Koch shared his experience with the pardon and parole scandal that ousted a Tennessee governor from office and sent the governor to prison.
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
Oldest Tennessee lawmaker, Rep. Barbara Cooper, dies at 93
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Barbara Cooper, who served in the General Assembly for more than 25 years, has died. She was 93. House Minority Leader Karen Camper on Wednesday confirmed the death of the Memphis Democrat. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime colleague and dear friend, Barbara Cooper” Camper, also from Memphis, said in a statement. “She was a warrior for her community and the city of Memphis, a tireless advocate on education and equality issues and just a delightful person.” Cooper was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1996. She was honored earlier this year as the oldest serving lawmaker in Tennessee recorded history and among the oldest lawmakers across the United States.
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Election 2022: Tennessee and National
Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn’t be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
