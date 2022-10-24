2 children involved in golf cart accident in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Two children were involved in an accident on Monday when a car hit a golf cart in Madison.

According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, the two children were driving the golf cart when they collided with a car. It was a low-impact accident.

The accident happened in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard off of County Line Road.

HEMSI responded, and one child is being transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

