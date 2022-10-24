Four people have been arrested after chocolate cake was thrown on a waxwork of the King at Madame Tussauds in London.The Just Stop Oil activists bought tickets for the attraction just after 10.30am on Monday, stepped over the barrier and appeared to smear the model with cake.They are calling for the UK Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.Ellie McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, said: “We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all.We responded quickly to...

