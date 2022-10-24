ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Alleged Kremlin Murder Plot Sparks Criminal Case in France

French authorities have launched a criminal case over an alleged Kremlin murder plot against a well-known Russian human rights activist who has published damning exposés about Moscow’s abuses at home and in Ukraine. Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of Gulagu.net, announced the probe Tuesday, publishing the corresponding court documents...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
BBC

Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month

One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
BBC

Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut

The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. T﻿hey say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protestors arrested after waxwork of the King is smeared with chocolate cake

Four people have been arrested after chocolate cake was thrown on a waxwork of the King at Madame Tussauds in London.The Just Stop Oil activists bought tickets for the attraction just after 10.30am on Monday, stepped over the barrier and appeared to smear the model with cake.They are calling for the UK Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.Ellie McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, said: “We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all.We responded quickly to...
BBC

UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March

The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
The Independent

UN urges revival of negotiations on disputed Western Sahara

The U.N. Security Council called for a revival of U.N-led negotiations on the disputed Western Sahara in a resolution adopted Thursday that expressed “deep concern” at the breakdown of the 1991 cease-fire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front whose decades-old dispute shows no sign of ending.The vote was 13-0 with Russia and Kenya abstaining.Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony believed to have considerable offshore oil deposits and mineral resources, in 1975, sparking a conflict with the Polisario Front. The United Nations brokered the 1991 cease-fire and established a peacekeeping mission to monitor the truce and help...
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'

The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
The Associated Press

EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe’s historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a stop during her whirlwind six-nation tour in Serbia on Friday, by far the most important nation in the southern region, and one that has shown scant regard for solidarity in joining EU sanctions against Russia for...
Sporting News

Zimbabwe president gets involved in 'Pak Bean' saga after famous win against Pakistan

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated his nation for their thrilling win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Australia - and also sent a humourous warning about Mr. Bean impersonator 'Pak Bean'. The Zimbabweans earned a famous one-run win against Pakistan in the World Cup contest in Perth...
The Associated Press

Report: Australian women, children returning from Syria camp

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The first group of Australian women and children held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 was bound for Sydney despite government opponents arguing they pose an unacceptable extremist threat, a media organization reported on Friday. The four women and...

