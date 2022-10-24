Read full article on original website
Related
Airline hired for UK’s Rwanda deportations pulls out of scheme
Exclusive: Privilege Style causes problem for Home Office as it bows to pressure from campaigners
tatler.com
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
Daily Beast
Alleged Kremlin Murder Plot Sparks Criminal Case in France
French authorities have launched a criminal case over an alleged Kremlin murder plot against a well-known Russian human rights activist who has published damning exposés about Moscow’s abuses at home and in Ukraine. Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of Gulagu.net, announced the probe Tuesday, publishing the corresponding court documents...
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
BBC
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
'The child will be sent to an orphanage': a Ukrainian nurse's Russian prison ordeal
Ukrainian nurse Viktoria Obidina spent over five months in Russian captivity, forced to drink dirty water, endure beatings and hunger. - Psychological rehab - Obidina said investigators beat her to force her to disclose information about the Ukrainian army.
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Princess of Wales becomes patron of an Army officer's expedition to be the first woman to cross all of Antarctica on her own
The Princess of Wales has become the patron of an Army officer's ambitious goal to be the first woman to cross all of Antarctica on her own. Mother-of-three Kate, 40, spoke with 33-year-old Captain Preet Chandi, also known as 'Polar Preet', over the phone on Tuesday to wish her luck on her upcoming 1,000 mile journey.
A moment that changed me: ‘We crossed the border from Northern Ireland when I was six, and the adults bristled’
A family outing to County Mayo had a fairytale, idyllic quality. But it was underpinned by dramatic tension as we were questioned at a checkpoint heading into the Republic
Just Stop Oil protestors arrested after waxwork of the King is smeared with chocolate cake
Four people have been arrested after chocolate cake was thrown on a waxwork of the King at Madame Tussauds in London.The Just Stop Oil activists bought tickets for the attraction just after 10.30am on Monday, stepped over the barrier and appeared to smear the model with cake.They are calling for the UK Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.Ellie McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, said: “We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all.We responded quickly to...
A Cold War secret nuclear bunker was built in Scotland for Queen Elizabeth II
Barnton Quarry BunkerCredit: AlasdairW; CC-BY-SA-3.0 In Britain, priority seating for nuclear bunkers has always been allotted to the military, politicians, and senior government officials. Among this esteemed group, the first priority would have gone to the head of state, - the British monarch.
BBC
UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
Brian Robinson, first Briton to win a Tour de France stage, dies aged 91
Brian Robinson, the first Briton to win a stage of the Tour de France, has died at the age of 91. Robinson won stages of the Tour in 1958 and 1959 and was also the first British rider to complete cycling’s most famous race in 1955. A pioneer for...
UN urges revival of negotiations on disputed Western Sahara
The U.N. Security Council called for a revival of U.N-led negotiations on the disputed Western Sahara in a resolution adopted Thursday that expressed “deep concern” at the breakdown of the 1991 cease-fire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front whose decades-old dispute shows no sign of ending.The vote was 13-0 with Russia and Kenya abstaining.Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony believed to have considerable offshore oil deposits and mineral resources, in 1975, sparking a conflict with the Polisario Front. The United Nations brokered the 1991 cease-fire and established a peacekeeping mission to monitor the truce and help...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'
The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe’s historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a stop during her whirlwind six-nation tour in Serbia on Friday, by far the most important nation in the southern region, and one that has shown scant regard for solidarity in joining EU sanctions against Russia for...
Sporting News
Zimbabwe president gets involved in 'Pak Bean' saga after famous win against Pakistan
Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated his nation for their thrilling win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Australia - and also sent a humourous warning about Mr. Bean impersonator 'Pak Bean'. The Zimbabweans earned a famous one-run win against Pakistan in the World Cup contest in Perth...
Report: Australian women, children returning from Syria camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The first group of Australian women and children held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 was bound for Sydney despite government opponents arguing they pose an unacceptable extremist threat, a media organization reported on Friday. The four women and...
Comments / 1