-Brooke is the current 24/7 Champion, but this is non-title. James is from NXT and this is her first match on the main roster as far as I know. Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drop an elbow for a two count. James hits some shoulders in the corner and stretches Dana in the ropes. Another two count before hooking a version of a bow and arrow. Brooke escapes and lands a boot to the face followed by a series of clotheslines. Handspring elbow in the corner followed by a bulldog gets two. Brooke heads up, but James knocks her off balance. Dana counters a move and gets a modified neckbreaker for the win at 4:56.

4 HOURS AGO