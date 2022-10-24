ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment

MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022

We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
NORFOLK, VA
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 10.25.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re fresh off of Halloween Havoc and that means not much has really changed. The only new champion crowned was Wes Lee, who won the vacant North American Title. In other words, pretty much everyone should be on to something new as we are coming up on Deadline in about six weeks. We do have a pair of Tag Team Title matches though, which feel like matches that they just couldn’t fit on Halloween Havoc. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
HOOK Appears After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air

HOOK came out for the live audience after this week’s AEW Dynamite ended. PWInsider reports that followed the cameras turning off, MJF recovered from his attack and headed to the back under his own power. Tony Khan then appeared and introduced HOOK, who came out and held up the FTW Championship before going backstage again.
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.27.22

-Brooke is the current 24/7 Champion, but this is non-title. James is from NXT and this is her first match on the main roster as far as I know. Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drop an elbow for a two count. James hits some shoulders in the corner and stretches Dana in the ropes. Another two count before hooking a version of a bow and arrow. Brooke escapes and lands a boot to the face followed by a series of clotheslines. Handspring elbow in the corner followed by a bulldog gets two. Brooke heads up, but James knocks her off balance. Dana counters a move and gets a modified neckbreaker for the win at 4:56.
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy (Pic)

Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
ATLANTA, GA
Pre-Sale Codes For AEW New Year’s Smash and More

AEW will have several events on sale this week, including the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on December 28. That event happens in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. There will be a pre-sale on Thursday, with the code DAYTHB14. You can find tickets here. Dynamite is also...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Challenge Star Says He’ll Do Something With NXT Next Year

The Challenge reality star Mark Long says he’ll be doing something with WWE sometime next year. Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the possibility of doing something with the company, noting that he has an invitation from NXT writer Johnny Russo. “I was...
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw

The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK To Write Them Out On Impact Wrestling

The OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them to write them off on tonight’s show. As reported yesterday the trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time deals with AEW. The three finished up with Impact at the most recent Impact tapings and made their AEW debuts a couple of weeks ago on Rampage.
NJPW and CMLL Fantasticamania Returns Next Year

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW and CMLL will team up again for another Fantasticamania tour. This will be the first tour in three years. It runs for six nights between February 22 to February 28. After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make...
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 10.25.22

We’re back for another episode of AEW Dark. We’re blessed with another taping in front of a live crowd, I imagine these could be winding down over the next week or so but I enjoy them whenever we get them and the last few weeks have been solid. I am curious to see what talent will get the focus when we go back to Orlando more frequently. Tonight we’ve got a nice slate of stars as talent like The Lucha Brothers, Riho, Lance Archer, Serena Deeb, Ricky Starks and others are featured. That alone makes it worth watching.

