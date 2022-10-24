Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money." Getty Images...
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Jim Cramer Says Big Tech Firms Need to ‘Change the Way They Operate' to Stay Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the world need to adjust to the changing market. "It's time to recognize that FAANG names got too big," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Teladoc, Credit Suisse & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent slumped 24.6% after issuing weak guidance for the current quarter and missing earnings estimates for the third quarter. Meta Platforms also shared its second consecutive quarterly revenue, with its Reality Labs unit losing more than $9 billion, and got hit by a slew of analyst downgrades.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Markets don't look much clearer now that we're over the hump in a busy earnings week. The three major indices had a mixed Wednesday. The Dow posted a fourth-consecutive winning session, just barely, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 snapped their three-day winning streaks. Thursday morning futures didn't look so clear-cut, either. Investors are largely chewing over outlooks from several Big Tech earnings that have already reported this week, including Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta (more on that one below). Two more biggies are coming Thursday, too, as Apple and Amazon are set to report after the bell. There's another Fed meeting next week, as well, which means another big rate hike is on the way (see below). Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
Meta Shares Plunge 24% to the Lowest Price Since 2016
The parent company of Facebook reported its second straight quarterly decline. Meta's Reality Labs division, which houses its VR headsets, lost over $9 billion in the first three quarters. Morgan Stanley, Cowen and KeyBanc downgraded Meta on Thursday, citing increased spending. Shares of Meta plunged 24.5% Thursday as investors and...
The Biggest Tech Stocks Have Lost $3 Trillion in Market Cap Over the Last Year
So here's a good trivia question: Of the "FAANG" megacap tech stocks, which has lost the most market value over the past year?. Amid the earnings-related bloodbath so far this week, there have been huge losses. Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta have already posted their results, and tumbled in the wake of the reports. Thursday afternoon, Amazon and Apple are on tap.
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
Credit Suisse Shares Plunge 18% as Bank Announces Huge Third-Quarter Loss and Strategic Overhaul
Credit Suisse has been plagued by sluggish investment banking revenues, losses relating to its business in Russia and litigation costs following a host of legacy compliance and risk management failures, most notably the Archegos hedge fund scandal. The embattled lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs...
Nasdaq Futures Fall After Weak Amazon Guidance Adds Pressure to Tech Rout
Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.84% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were fractionally lower and S&P 500 futures lost 0.53%. Amazon led the declines in extended trading, having plunged after the company posted...
Amazon Stock Sinks 13% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Amazon reported third-quarter results on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates. It also gave a disappointing sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock sunk in extended trading. Amazon shares plummeted 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast and missed on revenue estimates. Here...
