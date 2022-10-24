ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Frederick News-Post

Null retires after 20 years from sheriff's office

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVD7W_0ilA5pmT00
Lt. Jeff Null retired Friday after 20 years with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Lt. Jeff Null has retired after 20 years from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Null most recently was the sheriff’s office’s training services commander, according to a news release from the agency.

Comments / 1

Related
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Charges Middletown Woman Following Vehicle Chase

She’s charged with assault on a police officer, traffic offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Middletown woman following a vehicle chase. . Diane Turecky, 28, was taken into custody, charged with 1st-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd-degree assault, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, unsafe lane change and failure to stop at a steady circular red signal.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Are Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-year-old from Rockville

Per Montgomery County Police: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theriver953.com

FRPD make another arrest involving crimes against children

Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to crimes against children. Detectives began an investigation into the solicitation of a Warren County Front Royal minor on Oct. 10. On Oct. 22 24-year-old Centreville resident Harsh Gupta was arrested and charged with 4 counts of...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Daily Voice

Another Pedestrian Dead After Hit-And-Run On Dangerous Prince George's County Highway

At least two pedestrians have died within days of each other after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Prince George's County. After a deadly collision on the same highway over the weekend, detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred around 12 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway near Whitfield Chapel Road in Lanham, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Public Safety Questions Raised Following Triple Stabbing in Frederick

Mayor addresses those questions on WFMD’s ‘Morning News Express.’. Frederick, Md (KM) Since last weekend’s incident in the 100 block of North Market Street where three people were stabbed, the question that has been asked is how safe is the city of Frederick; Is violent crime getting worse? Mayor Michael O’Connor addressed that issue Tuesday on WFMD’s “Morning News Express.”
FREDERICK, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Oct. 18th Murder

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A suspect has been identified in a murder last week in Hagerstown. Police say a warrant has been issued for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, of Hagerstown, for the shooting death of Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, also of Hagerstown. .
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
280
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy