Null retires after 20 years from sheriff's office

She’s charged with assault on a police officer, traffic offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Middletown woman following a vehicle chase. . Diane Turecky, 28, was taken into custody, charged with 1st-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd-degree assault, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, unsafe lane change and failure to stop at a steady circular red signal.
