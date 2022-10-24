Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Chicago Bears make a big trade that shows they have a plan
There is no question that the Chicago Bears changed the conversation around their team after their convincing victory over the New England Patriots on Monday but that victory shouldn’t change the overall direction of the team. Confirmation that the Bears’ front office understands the direction that the team is...
Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
State of the NFC East: Giants rise as Eagles remain in the penthouse
After their bye, the Eagles return to action and are still the class of the NFC. Despite being idle in Week 7, the Philadelphia Eagles are still the best team in the NFC East. Some might argue that they’re the best team in the NFL. Something is in the water in Philly right now. There’s a vibe in the air as the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series, the Philadelphia Flyers are starting their season on a high note, and the Philadelphia Union is doing their thing in the MLS Playoffs.
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
