The town of New Market is turning to a local homeowners association to help settle a neighborhood disagreement over parking spaces.

At the end of August, a contractor hired by the town painted lines for parking spaces along East Wainscot Drive in response to parking concerns, according to Mayor Winslow Burhans III. White lines were painted on East Wainscot between Old New Market Road and Prosser Street.