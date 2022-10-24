Read full article on original website
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
KAAL-TV
Charles City home a total loss after weekend fire
(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City home is a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning. According to the Charles City Fire Department, at 1:35 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 2988 Cottonwood Place. There were two adults home at...
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
KEYC
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
KEYC
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
KAAL-TV
Drought conditions remain, disparity grows
The gap in typical rain and what we’ve seen since the end of summer continues to grow. There is no appreciable rain chances over the next week ahead. The latest Drought Monitor released on Thursday morning was actually unchanged from the week prior but still shows around 75% of our area in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa to be in drought conditions. Severe Drought is clipping into Winnebago and Hancock Counties.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
KAAL-TV
Spring Valley man injured in semi crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man received non-life-threatening injuries when his truck collided with a semi in the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road 39. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 35-year-old Tyler Steven Volkart and 60-year-old Anthony John Wille were both westbound when they collided in the intersection.
KAAL-TV
Funding and staffing issues are impacting rural EMS
(ABC 6 News) – Inflation and staffing shortages have impacted almost every industry, and that’s been the case for rural emergency services for nearly two decades. “Our urgency has become an emergency,” said Dodge County Ambulance Director Angie Jarrett. The 21-year EMS veteran says her department and...
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County names new county administrator
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) announced on Thursday who will fill the open County Administrator position. Candace Pesch was selected out of 4 finalists who were considered for the position. Overall, the County Board said they received 9 applications which were then narrowed down to 4 last week. Final interviews were conducted on Wednesday, October 26.
KAAL-TV
Pedestrian injured in NW crosswalk crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 27-year-old Rochester woman was taken to St. Marys with possible leg and internal injuries after being struck in a NW crosswalk. Rochester police responded to the intersection of 37th Street and W River Parkway NW at about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. They found...
Alleged Mankato drug dealer arrested after overdose
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
KIMT
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
KAAL-TV
Food service workers at Mayo reach deal with employer Morrison Healthcare
(ABC 6 News) – A new deal has been reached for union food service workers at Mayo who are employed by Morrison Healthcare. A tentative agreement was announced after 6 months of bargaining following a picket in Rochester in August. The tentative 5-year contract agreement will go to members...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
Wild chase in Albert Lea caught on video
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot up Olmsted County business with an AR-15
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up a business is pleading not guilty. Javarie James Smith, 20 of Rochester, is charged with terroristic threats and two counts of domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked...
KAAL-TV
Petition to create National Trick-or-Treat Day
(ABC 6 News) – There are many Halloween events happening in Rochester this weekend, but it’s Monday night when kids will be flooding the streets with trick-or-treating. Now people are saying trick-or-treating is for the weekends only. The Halloween & Costume Association has petitioned every year since 2018...
