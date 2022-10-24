Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for Mac Jones with the Patriots?. When Monday night’s game at Gillette Stadium kicked off, it looked like New England was back to business as usual with Jones behind center. But after only two series against the Chicago Bears, Jones was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe, who quarterbacked the Patriots the rest of the way in their atrocious primetime loss. It remains to be seen who will start at signal-caller for New England this Sunday in the Meadowlands, and there’s reason to believe Jones no longer is gung-ho about playing for Bill Belichick’s team.

1 DAY AGO