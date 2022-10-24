Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Former Patriot Calls Out Mac Jones For ‘Dirty’ Play Against Bears
Mac Jones managed to ruffle some feathers Monday night despite only playing three offensive series against the Bears. One of Jones’ 16 plays in primetime at Gillette Stadium was an 8-yard scramble that brought the Patriots into field-goal territory early in the second quarter. As Jones went into a slide at the conclusion of his run, the sophomore quarterback appeared to intentionally raise his foot toward an airborne Jaquan Brisker. The Bears safety stayed down on the turf for a moment after Jones clipped him in the crotch.
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
lastwordonsports.com
Former NFL Vets Send Strong Messages on Bears QB Justin Fields
The NFL can be a fickle place as the Chicago Bears know all too well. Just a week ago they were under fire for dropping a close game at home against the Washington Commanders in primetime. Flash forward just 11 days and, while perhaps not fully sold just yet, folks are coming around to, not only quarterback Justin Fields but also the people in charge of getting the Bears out of misery.
ESPN Analyst Comically Explains Fields and Bears Offense From MNF
ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious. Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense. The Bears...
Mac Jones benched mid-game as the Chicago Bears score 23 straight points to beat the New England Patriots
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched mid-game in his team's 33-14 home defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Patriots Practice Notes: Three Starters Absent Ahead Of Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice:. — With the Patriots coming off a Monday night game, this practice was a low-intensity, non-padded session that head coach Bill Belichick said would be “closer to a walkthrough.” New England has a short week to prepare for this Sunday’s road matchup against the AFC East rival New York Jets.
Where Could Mac Jones Land If Patriots Decided To Move On In 2023?
Bill Belichick’s recent handling of the quarterback situation for the New England Patriots has created a controversy that seemingly isn’t going away. And second-year signal-caller Mac Jones is at the center of it. Half-hearted talks about whether fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe should take over for Jones have evolved...
Citrus County Chronicle
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jackson's strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore's locker room after the team's pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Patriots Reportedly Working Out Punters As Jake Bailey Struggles
The Patriots during the offseason made Jake Bailey one of the NFL’s highest-paid punters. So far, their investment hasn’t been rewarded. As Bailey continues to struggle, New England will work out punters this week to “assess” its options, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday morning. Reiss added the Patriots could add a punter to the practice squad to serve as depth and possible game-day elevation.
Could Patriots Trade Mac Jones? NFL General Manager Floats Theory
Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for Mac Jones with the Patriots?. When Monday night’s game at Gillette Stadium kicked off, it looked like New England was back to business as usual with Jones behind center. But after only two series against the Chicago Bears, Jones was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe, who quarterbacked the Patriots the rest of the way in their atrocious primetime loss. It remains to be seen who will start at signal-caller for New England this Sunday in the Meadowlands, and there’s reason to believe Jones no longer is gung-ho about playing for Bill Belichick’s team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lots of off days for Astros, Phillies before World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have had a lot of extra days off this postseason. When the first pitch is thrown in the World Series on Friday night, it will be only their eighth game in 23 days. The new expanded playoffs this year gave the 106-win Astros...
Comments / 0