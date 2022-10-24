ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Comments / 1

Nueces County Jail Population at 102%

NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
RGV Agents Stop Three Smuggling Events

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 19 arrests from three failed smuggling events. On October 22, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Suburban to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, one passenger was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. and was placed under arrest along with the driver and another passenger, both U.S. citizens. Agents discovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition during the seizure.
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
