EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 19 arrests from three failed smuggling events. On October 22, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Suburban to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, one passenger was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. and was placed under arrest along with the driver and another passenger, both U.S. citizens. Agents discovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition during the seizure.

FALFURRIAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO