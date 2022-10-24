Read full article on original website
Overcrowding at Nueces County Jail continues
Because of jail overpopulation, some inmates are held in large holding cells. It is typically not a jail living area, however, inmates are given what they need.
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
Gov. Greg Abbott visits Corpus Christi for Get out the Vote Rally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Coastal Bend Thursday for his get out the Vote Rally. The event took place downtown at Brewster Street Ice House. The visit comes as early voting continues. Both Abbott and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke are making a big push to get out the vote.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Lawsuit filed against Nueces County, former medical examiner
A lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of 13 families was filed against Nueces County, former Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker and former Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden.
Curbside voting available this midterm election but who can use the option?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents begin to make their way to the polls for early voting, some might consider the option of curbside voting. The option has been around for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic but only certain residents can use it. It all comes down to...
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
RGV Agents Stop Three Smuggling Events
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 19 arrests from three failed smuggling events. On October 22, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Suburban to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, one passenger was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. and was placed under arrest along with the driver and another passenger, both U.S. citizens. Agents discovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition during the seizure.
Texas ‘Clear Alert’ continues into third day for missing Falfurrias man
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas ‘Clear Alert’ for a missing Falfurrias man continued into the third day Tuesday. Noel Garza, 56, was last seen Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice St. in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Sunday. Authorities say Garza was last seen “wearing a cowboy hat with a […]
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
13 families file suit against Nueces County and ex-chief ME Shaker, alleging negligence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen families are suing Nueces County, alleging the medical examiner's office -- under the leadership of former chief medical examiner Dr. Adel Shaker and his former deputy ME Dr. Sandra Lyden -- performed botched autopsies. That suit claims negligence by the county and the ME's...
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
Nueces County clerk says to have 'good patience' as polls open on Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting is just days away and some county officials throughout the state continue to struggle to find people willing to work election sites. There's a variety of reasons for the poll worker shortage including a rise in reported threats against workers following the 2020 election.
New poll locations added in Nueces County ahead of early voting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County added several new voting locations that folks can reach. Hundreds of poll workers will be busy making sure all 24 voting locations in the county are ready to go. Any resident of Nueces County can vote at any of the locations starting October 24.
G-PISD Superintendent breaks down what is included in the $242.5 million school bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $242 million dollar school bond is on the ballot for residents within the Gregory-Portland Independent School District. Superintendent Michelle Cavazos is hoping voters will consider what the bond will mean for students and staff when heading to the polls. "We are at a unique...
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
Nueces County Sheriff shares how inmates can still vote from behind bars
Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said that out of 1200 inmates only 350 are eligible to vote. That's because in Texas felons are not allowed to vote.
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new public health director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city through a huge welcome party for the new health director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public District. Dr. Fauzia Khan comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and holds a Master's of Public Health from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "I'm here...
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
Woman accused of killing motorcyclist in wrong-way Flour Bluff crash in court Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sarah Hoss, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly driving the wrong way down the SPID feeder road near Waldron and killing 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera, appeared in Missy Medary's 347th District Court Wednesday. "Ms. Hoss, there are reasons you are here today," Medary...
