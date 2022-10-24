Read full article on original website
Related
Lehigh Valley’s beauty on full display as region hits peak fall foliage (PHOTOS)
We all know the Lehigh Valley offers extensive beauty year-round, but it really is stunning during autumn. People often travel from afar to enjoy the changing colors of autumn we take for granted every year. From the Slate Belt over to Schnecksville and around Bethlehem and Easton, the scenery is...
These areas in Colorado are under winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.
sauconsource.com
Expect Delays on Rt. 309 Due to Signal Work, Official Says
Motorists should expect to encounter delays on Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township as a result of traffic signal work that will be taking place Thursday, Oct. 27 from approximately 9 a.m. to noon. Township Communications Coordinator Patrick Leonard said in an email Wednesday that a contractor for Upper Saucon...
Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon
A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
KING-5
High wind advisory for western Washington
A Wind Advisory is in effect for several areas of western Washington on Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible for some areas.
Study finds microplastics even in Pa.’s cleanest waters, including Lehigh Valley fishing spots
Not even Pennsylvania’s cleanest waterways are exempt from plastic pollution. A study released Wednesday by PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center examined 50 rivers, creeks and streams known for water quality and fishing, including six in and through the Lehigh Valley. Researchers were looking for microplastics — tiny plastic particles...
First Winter Weather Advisory of the season: Tracking next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a slow start to the fall season, we are locked and loaded with storm system after storm system lined up to deliver lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to western Washington. Western Washington will see a brief break from the rain Sunday with an area...
First Ever Ice Skating Rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, PA
Oh, you're going to love this. For the first time ever there will be an ice skating rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and it's going to be opening just in time for some holiday fun. It's a pop up ice skating rink from Flight on Ice, according to the...
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
KTVL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
‘Organized retail theft ring’ hits Lehigh Valley big-box stores leading to highway chase, police say
Bethlehem Township police nearly had two suspects in custody Tuesday night from an “organized retail theft ring” but an ensuing chase on Route 22 eventually ended near the New Jersey border, the chief reports. Officers responded to a call at 6:41 p.m. that two men who previously stole...
Weather Aware For Tuesday Storms
Ingredients are coming together for our first round of strong to severe storms of the Fall season on Tuesday.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0