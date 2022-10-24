Read full article on original website
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
Lane of 41N to be closed Thursday in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - HMP&L will have the far right lane closed to traffic on Highway 41 Northbound, from the area north of Circle K to Stratman Road. It will be Thursday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say crews will be clearing brush for utility work.
USI officer and first responders deliver baby on side of road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana are giving a shout-out to one of their public safety officials, as well as other area first responders after they say a baby was delivered on the side of the road. It happened Wednesday around 7 a.m. near eastbound...
Seven Hills Road closing for patch work in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Seven Hills Road will be closed between Old Highway 57 and Volkman Road for patching, according to officials. That closure is happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, drivers should expect delays, equipment and workers in the area. Officials are...
Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
Semi crash closes part of highway in Gibson Co. Wednesday morning
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say US 41/440N just north of Patoka was down to one lane starting around 6 a.m. Monday. They say there was a semi in the ditch. Crews were on scene for a few hours.
Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
Honor Flight preparations begin in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Preparations are being made for the next honor flight for veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana put a call out to the community to provide letters or pictures for veterans. Schools, churches, and family members answered the call and wrote general and personal letters to those...
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Dispatch: No injuries after two crashes involving multiple vehicles on Epworth Rd.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A lane of Epworth Road is back open after two accidents closed it down. According to dispatch, responders were dispatched to Epworth Road just south of State Road 66 near the Deaconess Gateway campus in Newburgh. Officials say the call came in around 7:08 p.m. Dispatch...
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
Renovations slated to begin at Greek’s Candy Store building on Thurs.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A renovation project in Princeton is officially underway. 14 News reported last year about a plan to renovate the old Greek’s Candy Store. According to the Downtown Princeton Indiana Facebook page, city officials held a launch event to commemorate the beginning of the construction on the building, which is slated to start on Thursday.
Oak Hill Road closing for road repair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for road repair, according to officials. That road closure is expected for Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a press release, detour signs and flaggers will be in place.
Southern Indiana Stadium Used In Famous Movie Being Renovated
League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face-lift. Lower level seats have already been removed from the ball park and new ones will be installed. No word on when the work will be completed. League Stadium is the other southern Indiana ball park to serve as a set for the...
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
Renovations underway at League Stadium in Huntingburg
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bit of baseball and Hollywood history is getting an upgrade. We’re talking about League Stadium. That’s the stadium in Huntingburg that was also featured in the iconic movie A League of their Own. The prep work is underway for new lower level stadium...
