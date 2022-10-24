Las Vegas police arrest 37-year-old for theft of Girl Scouts statue early May

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to the theft of the bronze Girl Scouts statue back in early May .

The bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts southern Nevada headquarters near Washington and Eastern.

Police were able to recover the statue just days after it was stolen.

RECOVERED: Thieves stole statue outside of Girl Scouts headquarters, recovered days later

Las Vegas police identified the man as Vincent Uhlmer. Police said they arrested Uhlmer on October 22 for the theft.