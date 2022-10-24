Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
McKinney, Edwards chasing regular-season rushing title
It's the Roan Mountain Rambler versus the Erwin Flash, and they are neck and neck coming down the home stretch. Cloudland's Gage McKinney took advantage of Unicoi County's bye week to cut loose for 401 yards and make a real race of things. Through nine games each, Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards has 1,818 yards rushing while McKinney has racked up 1,807.
Johnson City Press
Boone caps perfect regular season by rallying past Hampton
HAMPTON — In a heavyweight battle, Daniel Boone made just one more play for perfection. Daniel Boone had to battle back against a determined Hampton squad to take a 21-20 victory at JC Campbell Stadium on Thursday night.
3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
wcyb.com
Construction for new Dobyns-Bennett High School sports complex progresses
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett remains closed as renovations for a new athletic facility are underway. Construction for the Tribe Athletic Complex is progressing. Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Andy True said crews have been working on renovating the gym for the past...
Johnson City Press
Mercer favored in SoCon women's hoops; ETSU picked 6th and 7th in polls
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mercer was picked to repeat as Southern Conference women’s basketball champions in both the coaches’ and media polls. East Tennessee State was picked sixth in the coaches’ poll and seventh in the media poll. The Lady Bears, who have won four of the...
Johnson City Press
Vol Notes: UT-Georgia set for afternoon kickoff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 52nd meeting between the Georgia and Tennessee football teams could determine the SEC East’s entry in the league championship game. A 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5 in Athens, Georgia, will put that showdown into motion, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Georgia leads the series 26-23-2, including winning the past five in a row.
Development requests in Gray to be discussed at Nov. 7 meeting
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area. The meeting will begin with a presentation on the requested developments as […]
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
Johnson City Press
TCAT-Elizabethton celebrates Halloween and Student Appreciation Week
ELIZABETHTON — Halloween has long been a favorite holiday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton — a chance to take a tiny break from studies and have a few laughs with fellow students and enjoy a meal together. The TCAT tradition has always included awards for the...
Johnson City Press
Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7
Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transporta- tion officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. A presentation about these requests and the required processes will be offered at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity...
Johnson City Press
Scary Stories at Fort Watauga kicks off Halloween activities at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park helped get the community in the mood for Halloween by hosting “Scary Stories at Fort Watauga” on Thursday night. The free event drew an enthusiastic crowd which covered about half the yard inside the stockade. Sycamore Shoals museum curator Chad...
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
wcyb.com
Lanes reopen on Interstate 26 westbound lane in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — All lanes on Interstate 26 are back open, according to officials. An Interstate 26 westbound lane in part of Johnson City is blocked due to debris in the roadway Thursday morning. The debris is at mile marker 22, according to the Mark Nagi with...
wcyb.com
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued
There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
Tri-Cities car show slated for Saturday at JC AutoNation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Car enthusiasts are invited to show off their hot rods at The Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet at AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway Saturday. The event will crank into gear at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Thousands of cars are expected at the meet; the VIP section […]
New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
Kingsport Texas Roadhouse set for expansion
The restaurant announced plans Tuesday to add seating for 60 additional guests and increase the size of its to-go area, according to a release from the company.
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
South Fork Utility customers without water
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District reported that water main breaks continue to affect most of its customers. On Thursday, a spokesperson with the utility company told News Channel 11 that several water main breaks caused water outages to an unknown amount of customers. The utility serves about 3,000 customers east of […]
