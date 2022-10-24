Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Berlin Residents Share Concerns Over New Response Fee
BERLIN – Residents continue to have concerns about a new emergency response fee implemented by the Berlin Fire Company. Resident James Walsh approached the Berlin Town Council Monday to express frustration with the response fee now being charged by the Berlin Fire Company. He said the public should have been made aware of it before it was implemented.
talbotspy.org
Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean
It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council to Revisit Ordinance Amendment to Comp Plan for Eagles Crest Airfield
The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The council will hear a presentation from Mark Isaacs, the Director of the Carvel Research and Education Center west of Georgetown. There will be a 10:15 Public Hearing on the Terrapin Island Annexation into the County Unified Sanitary Sewer District – Angola Neck Area. The Council will also revisit an ordinance amendment in Chapter 13 – the Mobility Element – of the Comprehensive Plan regarding land use designation of the airfield property on Eagles Crest Road in Milton. This was initially heard by the Council in September but a vote was deferred.
WMDT.com
The Packing House redevelopment project making progress, future economic driver for area
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Located in the heart of Cambridge, The Phillips Packing House was once a community hub and an economic driver. Today, a current redevelopment project looks to make sure it will soon be that again. “It’s really the epitome of community development with what’s happening in Cambridge,” Warner Hanson’s Heidi Hanson said.
The Dispatch
Incumbent Nordstrom Faces Challenger For 2nd Term
SNOW HILL – While primary races decided several local seats, voters in southern Worcester County will cast their ballots for the District 1 commissioner on Nov. 8. Incumbent Worcester County Commissioner Josh Nordstrom, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Caryn Abbott for the District 1 seat in this fall’s election. Nordstrom, who defeated Merrill Lockfaw in 2018, wants to continue his efforts to bring economic opportunities to the Pocomoke area. Abbott, a longtime nurse, wants to increase transparency while advocating for District 1.
WBOC
Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End
SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
delawarepublic.org
NCALL rebrands, changes name to NeighborGood Partners
After 46 years, one Kent County-based nonprofit has a new name. The National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor Research Fund, Inc. or NCALL is now NeighborGood Partners. The organization's executive director Karen Speakman says the change is meant to offer a more forward-facing, descriptive name of what they do.
WGMD Radio
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
WMDT.com
ACLU Delaware to rollout new initiative providing LGBTQ+ students more support
LEWES, Del.- The ACLU Delaware will soon kick off a new initiative to bring more support to LGBTQ+ students across the first state. It’s called the ‘Know Your Rights Guide’ and looks to educate parents, teachers, and students on their 1st Amendment rights. The ACLU of Delaware...
Cape Gazette
Lewes fire department secures variance to build elevator, deck
Service for others is the motto of the Lewes Fire Department, the longest continuously operating volunteer fire service in Delaware. Ironically, there lies a flaw in the firehouse that prevents members from safely serving the Lewes community – and it has been a part of the building since George H.P Smith was mayor.
Buccaneer Car Wash upgrades approved
Milford City Council approved a request from Buccaneer Car Wash to redevelop their location at 916 North Dupont Highway. According to Rob Pierce, City Planner, there was a request submitted to the Planning Commission in March, but it was not approved as the plan did not include sidewalks. It has been reconfigured so that sidewalks will be installed on Dupont ... Read More
Ocean City Today
Ocean City deems new Sunfest date success
Cancelation of Sunday activities no effect on overall numbers. A stormy Sunday and presidential flight restriction were no match for last weekend’s Sunfest, which officials say may rival past years for the best attended event to date. “I’ve been to every single Sunfest and I don’t ever remember seeing...
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Frasier
Meet Frasier, a 4-year-old Hound/Pitbull mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: frasier, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
Cape Gazette
Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1
Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
The Dispatch
Offshore Fishing Concerns Mount Over Proposed Speed Change; NOAA Planning Restriction To Protect Right Whales
OCEAN CITY — A proposed rule change to save endangered North Atlantic right whales could severely impact the local fishing industry. In an effort to save endangered North Atlantic right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed a 10-knot speed restriction for recreational and commercial vessels over 35 feet in length, down from the current 65 feet. The proposed rule change would expand the go-slow zones to include virtually the entire east coast, including a 90-mile radius, and extend the zone restrictions as long as seven months a year.
Cape Gazette
The Parker Group to open downtown Milford office
The Parker Group, a local real estate company, recently announced it will be expanding its footprint with a new office in Milford. The group will occupy the first-floor retail space of the iconic Pikus Building, located at the corner of North Walnut and Northwest Front streets in historic downtown Milford.
WMDT.com
Milton PD announces promotions
MILTON, Del. – Congrats to both Cheyenne Rivera and Cole Jackson of the Milton Police Department on their recent promotions. Both were promoted from the Patrol Division to the position of Corporal. Big congrats to both of you and thank you for continuing to serve our local communities. We...
delawarepublic.org
National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Saturday is the 23rd National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day. There will be 22 locations statewide participating with two offering Overdose Response Training and Narcan distribution to the public. Those two locations are the Milford and Middletown police departments. The event – from 10 am until 2 pm –...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
