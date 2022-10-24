The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The council will hear a presentation from Mark Isaacs, the Director of the Carvel Research and Education Center west of Georgetown. There will be a 10:15 Public Hearing on the Terrapin Island Annexation into the County Unified Sanitary Sewer District – Angola Neck Area. The Council will also revisit an ordinance amendment in Chapter 13 – the Mobility Element – of the Comprehensive Plan regarding land use designation of the airfield property on Eagles Crest Road in Milton. This was initially heard by the Council in September but a vote was deferred.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO