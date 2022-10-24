Read full article on original website
Mercer International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $66.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1. The pulp company posted revenue of $532.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
U.S. Steel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PITTSBURGH (AP) _ United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $490 million. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.95 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
Apple: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.72 billion. On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.29. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Washington Reit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $20.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in...
Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
Santander Mexico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $404.8 million. The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
