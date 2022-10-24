ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Gullah Food Festival returns this weekend

By Celia Balfour
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTA19_0ilA4xsU00

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back.

it’s happening Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head. There will be traditional Gullah storytellers, music, food and local vendors.

Visitors are recommended to bring chairs. and there will be additional parking across the street at the boys and girls club off Gumtree Road. Tickets are $10.

