thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Post Register
Brissett making most of final weeks as Browns starting QB
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett knows his expiration date as a starter in this most unusual season for Cleveland is drawing near. Soon, he'll no longer be the Browns starting quarterback, but Deshaun Watson's backup.
Post Register
Broncos GM gives vote of confidence to embattled coach, QB
Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday that he still believes in embattled rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and expressed faith that scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson will start to resemble his old self soon. Paton defended Hackett, who's been hammered nationally over his persistent game management mistakes, and his $245...
Post Register
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations.
Post Register
Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens finally have a winning streak. Lamar Jackson for 238 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, and the Ravens rallied Thursday night for a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Baltimore consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Post Register
Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
Post Register
Jackson's strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore's locker room after the team's pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Post Register
Mayfield adapting to backup role, doesn't want to be traded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While things haven’t exactly gone well this season for Baker Mayfield, that doesn’t mean the 2018 No. 1 overall pick wants out of Carolina. “I want to be here,” Mayfield said Thursday when asked if he wants to be traded from the Panthers.
