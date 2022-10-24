LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO