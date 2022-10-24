ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help

LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car with children inside crashed twice during chase, threw up in patrol car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

