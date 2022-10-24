Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
‘Do you want to get shot?’ Las Vegas police arrest stolen car suspect with help of K9 who gets hit, kicked
A Las Vegas man is facing several charges after being arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car, leading police on a chase, pulling a weapon, resisting arrest, and kicking and hitting a Metro police dog, according to his arrest report.
Police: 6-year-old alerts neighbor to mother's murder in southwest valley
Investigators are searching for a woman's killer after her six-year-old son alerted neighbors that she had been shot early Thursday morning, Las Vegas police say.
Boy, 6, tells neighbor ‘his mommy had been shot,’ police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan police Lt. David Valenta said dispatch received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. about a woman who had been shot in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
Man with suspended license accused of stealing vehicle with 2 young children, leading police on chase
Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, was booked into North Las Vegas Detention Center Monday night. He accused of stealing a van from a convenience store parking lot with two young children inside and leading police on a chase
Woman arrested for death of mother
Early Wednesday morning, Metro Police received a call from an individual stating someone was injured inside a residence near Jones and Cactus. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
‘It’s just gone,’ Woman remembers boyfriend who was shot, killed over parking argument in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The victim of a deadly shooting over a parking spot last week is being remembered by his loved ones while his killer remains at large. Christopher Allen, 34, was working on his Dodge Challenger right before he was shot and killed on Oct. 18 around 12:30 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and […]
Las Vegas grandmothers exposed 11-month-old to heroin, leading to medical episode: police
Two Las Vegas grandmothers are accused of exposing an 11-month-old child to opiates and heroin, leading to a medical episode where the boy tested positive for drugs, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help
LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
Las Vegas teenager accused in shooting spree was let out of jail on prior gun charge, then skipped court
A teenager accused of taking part in a shooting spree was let out of jail on a previous gun charge before skipping court and allegedly injuring several people with a ghost gun.
Las Vegas police investigate possible shots fired at officers from outside Metro shooting range
Las Vegas police are investigating multiple shots fired near a Metro police shooting range.
wbrc.com
Police say mail theft is on the rise; several mailboxes broken into in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Mail theft is on the rise, and police say thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards and more. Over the weekend, Las Vegas resident Mike May said his surveillance camera captured two people breaking into a community mailbox in the overnight hours. May told...
Metro looking for two people in robbery of east valley business
Metro police are looking for a man and a woman who became violent when they robbed a business in the east valley.
Driver killed in crash at Flamingo, Decatur intersection
One person was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard causing that intersection to be closed most of the overnight hours.
Las Vegas police arrest suspected DUI driver with suspended license in stolen car months after fatal crash
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man last week -- who officers said was driving impaired on a suspended license and who caused a fatal crash this summer -- following a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday said.
Mother’s boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas 2-year-old, beating brother with belt, broom
A deceased Las Vegas 2-year-old’s mother’s boyfriend is accused of killing the child and beating his older brother with items including a belt and broom.
North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car with children inside crashed twice during chase, threw up in patrol car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree […]
‘Sleep with me or I’m going to kill you,’ Las Vegas man stalked, kidnapped, threatened to kill ex-girlfriend: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stalking, kidnapping, and threatening to rape and kill his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him, according to an arrest report. James Henderson, 20, is facing charges of felony aggravated stalking and kidnapping. The victim and her family were woken up on Oct. 18 […]
Woman accused of attempting to steal baby at Las Vegas airport
A woman is accused of attempting to steal another woman’s baby at Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Comments / 5