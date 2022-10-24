The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the first matchup of a four-game stretch on the West Coast. The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings. Don't let the record fool you. The Kings (0-3) have lost their three games by a combined 14 points. Those losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers and Warriors are expected to be championship contenders, and the Trail Blazers have a 4-0 record.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO