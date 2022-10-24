ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira: 'Doors are not open' for Black managers

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said "doors are not open" for Black managers in football. A report by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are Black, but only 4.4% of managers are Black. The report also found that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications -- a UEFA pro licence -- are Black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by Black people.
ESPN

Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg

Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
ESPN

Bobby Madley to return as Premier League referee after four years

Bobby Madley will referee a Premier League match for the first time in four years on Saturday after losing his job over a controversial video in 2018. Madley was sacked by the refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend.
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
ESPN

Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw

Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
The Independent

Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

It’s been eight long years since the Netherlands last played a World Cup match, a 3-0 victory over Brazil that earned them the honour of third place in 2014. They return now with the same manager, Louis van Gaal, whose tactics made the Dutch one of the most entertaining teams in Brazil, but the trail left behind by his subsequent successors and then predecessors largely explains why the time in between their last World Cup appearances has been so long, as well as chaotic.Missing out on Euro 2016 under Guus Hiddkink was followed by their failure to qualify for the...
FOX Sports

At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo

For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
The Independent

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight

Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
Yardbarker

Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
BBC

Champions League: Kyogo & Giakoumakis in as Celtic face Shakhtar

Home form has been something of a problem for Celtic in this tournament of late... Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have won in Glasgow in this campaign and their current streak of seven straight defeats on home turf is the joint-longest in the competition, along with a Monaco run ending in 2018-19.
The Independent

Arsenal in danger of running out of steam before World Cup break

In the season when virtually everything had gone right, it was the night when it all looked wrong. Managers rarely call for a reset from a vantage point at the top of the league, but Mikel Arteta did. And if it points to his tendency to be blunt, Arsenal may need to go back further than last week, when they had just chalked up an eighth straight win. To a little further back, however, arguably.There were reasons to believe a loss had been becoming, though not one as comprehensive as their evisceration in Eindhoven. The last time Arteta had...
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...

