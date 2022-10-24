Read full article on original website
ESPN
Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira: 'Doors are not open' for Black managers
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said "doors are not open" for Black managers in football. A report by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are Black, but only 4.4% of managers are Black. The report also found that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications -- a UEFA pro licence -- are Black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by Black people.
Qatar faced unprecedented criticism over hosting World Cup, emir says
DOHA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qatar has faced unprecedented criticism since winning the bid to host the 2022 World Cup, some of which amounted to slander, its ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League predictions, picking the 16 teams to advance: Atletico, Barca and Juventus in trouble
The business end of the Champions League group stages is well and truly upon us with just two rounds of games left, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. What better time, then, to predict exactly how everything will shake out. Who will be the 16 teams fighting to be in Istanbul come June and which sides will gatecrash the Europa League?
ESPN
Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg
Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
ESPN
Bobby Madley to return as Premier League referee after four years
Bobby Madley will referee a Premier League match for the first time in four years on Saturday after losing his job over a controversial video in 2018. Madley was sacked by the refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend.
ESPN
Man United's Diogo Dalot finally proving Jose Mourinho right and Portugal could benefit at World Cup
Jose Mourinho once hailed former Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira, now playing in the Netherlands with RKC Waalwijk, as "the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation." He doesn't always get it right, but the manager can afford himself a smile at what Diogo Dalot is doing at Old Trafford this season.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
It’s been eight long years since the Netherlands last played a World Cup match, a 3-0 victory over Brazil that earned them the honour of third place in 2014. They return now with the same manager, Louis van Gaal, whose tactics made the Dutch one of the most entertaining teams in Brazil, but the trail left behind by his subsequent successors and then predecessors largely explains why the time in between their last World Cup appearances has been so long, as well as chaotic.Missing out on Euro 2016 under Guus Hiddkink was followed by their failure to qualify for the...
FOX Sports
At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo
For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward must adapt to squad role as Erik ten Hag establishes authority
Twenty-five minutes before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, as the players put the finishing touches on their warm-up, the pitch-side conversation was dominated by an absent presence. Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance in the dying minutes against Tottenham last Wednesday meant he was not part of United's matchday squad against Chelsea at the...
France looks to Mbappé and Benzema to win a 3rd World Cup
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé helped France win the World Cup four years ago, becoming a superstar in the process. This time, the tournament could serve as a welcome escape from the pressures of Paris Saint-Germain, and also a chance to play in his favorite position. For Karim...
Barcelona’s Latest Indignity Is a Costly One
Crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage again is not just embarrassing for Barcelona. It’s detrimental to a club on thin financial ice.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
Yardbarker
Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico out; Kvaratskhelia and Mudryk shine
Matchday five of the Champions League saw 12 teams qualify for the knockout stages, with plenty of goals, heartbreak and drama along the way. Early exits for Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Atletico Madrid will be bitter for those fans and players, while Chelsea and Bayern Munich look like title contenders after finishing as winners of their groups.
BBC
Champions League: Kyogo & Giakoumakis in as Celtic face Shakhtar
Home form has been something of a problem for Celtic in this tournament of late... Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have won in Glasgow in this campaign and their current streak of seven straight defeats on home turf is the joint-longest in the competition, along with a Monaco run ending in 2018-19.
Arsenal in danger of running out of steam before World Cup break
In the season when virtually everything had gone right, it was the night when it all looked wrong. Managers rarely call for a reset from a vantage point at the top of the league, but Mikel Arteta did. And if it points to his tendency to be blunt, Arsenal may need to go back further than last week, when they had just chalked up an eighth straight win. To a little further back, however, arguably.There were reasons to believe a loss had been becoming, though not one as comprehensive as their evisceration in Eindhoven. The last time Arteta had...
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
BBC
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Celtic must learn Champions League lesson as Euro hopes fizzles out
After all the missed chances in previous games, all the efforts directed wide and over, hit straight at goalkeepers from close range and blocked by desperate defenders from even closer range, Giorgios Giakoumakis wasn't hanging about when his moment came just after the half hour mark at Celtic Park. For...
